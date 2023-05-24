MasterChef US season 13 release date, air time, and plot

MasterChef US is set to return with another season this week. The upcoming season, season 13, is officially called United Tastes of America and will divide the contestants based on regions, namely, the West, Northeast, Midwest, and South.

During the cooking competition, the contestants will compete in a series of challenges, including a state fair challenge, Mystery Box challenges, cooking at Dodger Stadium, and Tag Team events where they will be tasked with creating a Michelin-star standard meal consisting of three courses.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of MasterChef US season 13 on Fox.

MasterChef US season 13 divides the chefs based on regions

The upcoming season of MasterChef US, officially known as United Tastes of America, will feature 20 home cooks as they compete to become the next MasterChef winner and the recipient of $250,000 grand prize. The show is set to reunite the iconic team of judges consisting of Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich.

In a promo uploaded to social media, fans got a glimpse of the home cooks set to compete in the upcoming season as the 20 contestants were divided into four regions. Each contestant will represent the food of their region and compete in order to prove which region has the best dishes in the competition.

In the clip, Gordon Ramsay states that MasterChef US season 13 is like none of the previous seasons, as some contestants state why their region is the best. The clip ends with the head chef telling the chefs to “sharpen their knives.”

Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich are back as judges

MasterChef US season 13 will bring back the iconic trio on screens that have ruled the series for a long time. Set to return to screens as main judges are Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich.

Gordon Ramsay

The British chef, restaurateur, TV personality, and writer Gordon Ramsay is set to return to MasterChef US. The chef was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006. He first appeared on television through two documentaries, Boiling Point and Beyond Boiling Point. He then appeared in Faking It, followed by Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, Gordon’s Great Escape, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, and more.

Aaron Sanchez

The American chef, television personality, and entrepreneur was born in El Paso, Texas, in 2976. He is the part-owner of Mestizo in Kansas City and appeared on Iron Chef America during season 2. He further appeared on The Next Iron Chef, Heat Seekers with Rogers Mooking, Chopped, Chefs vs. City, Melting Pot, Boy Meets Grill, Throwdown!, and more.

Joe Bastianich

The American food writer, restaurateur, and culinary writer is set to return to MasterChef US. He has appeared in three installments of the cooking show as a judge, including US, Italia, and Junior. He is a graduate of Boston College and worked as a bond trader for Merrill Lynch on Wall Street before joining his parents in the culinary industry.

Set to appear in season 13 as guest judges along with the main judges are Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Susan Feniger, Tiffany Derry, Chef Rush, and Kelsey Murphy.

