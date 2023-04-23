Meet the judges of Chopped: Military Salute 2023

A brand new culinary competition series, Chopped: Military Salute season 1 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network. It will feature military chefs putting their culinary skills to the test and experimenting with different techniques to compete against each other. They have a chance of winning up to $75,000 cash prize and also earn the coveted title.

The Chopped: Military Salute contestants will be battling it out against each other to create delectable dishes from their experience traveling around the world. They will be presenting their dishes to a rotating panel of culinary legends, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Marc Murphy.

Viewers are set to witness a variety of cuisines and dishes.

Chopped: Military Salute will feature a set of rotating panel of judges

Season 1 of Chopped: Military Salute will see the military chefs navigating the tough areas of the culinary bandwagon. The series will feature not only Army chefs but also from the Navy and the Marines competing against each other to impress the judges and keep moving forward in the competition.

Apart from the rotating panel of judges listed above in the article, the culinary series will also have the contestants compete against expert chefs in the grand finale. These include Eric Adjepong, Tiffani Faison, and Amanda Freitag. The contestants will work in teams as per their branches.

1) Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli is a Food Network veteran. She is a mother, a chef, and a TV host. She has appeared on many popular network shows and continues to do so, including Iron Chef America, Chopped, Supermarket Takeout, and The Kitchen, among several others.

The judge is also the author of the cookbooks Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook and The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart.

2) Sunny Anderson

The Chopped host has traveled the world as an Army brat. She found a passion for the culinary industry while working as a radio broadcaster and journalist in the Army. Since then, it has played a big part in her life, from cooking for her friends and family to appearing in several cooking shows.

Sunny has appeared on Gotta Get It, Cooking for Real, How'd That Get On My Plate, and Home Made in America with Sunny Anderson. She is also the author of the cookbook Sunny’s Kitchen: Easy Food for Real Life.

3) Scott Conant

Scott Conant has had a successful career spanning over three decades, where he has established himself as one of the world's leading chefs. Over the years, he's opened many restaurants, including L'Impero, Alto, Mora Italian, and Cellaio, among other businesses and ventures.

The Chopped judge has made appearances in several cooking shows, including Chopped Sweets, Topgolf’s Chef Showdown, Best Baker in America, and Beat Bobby Flay. He is also the author of three cookbooks: New Italian Cooking, Bold Italian, and The Scarpetta Cookbook.

4) Cliff Crooks

Cliff Crooks has been cooking in New York kitchens for over two decades. He has held prestigious positions in many top-notch restaurants, including Salute!, Blue Water Grill, and Gramercy Tavern. He is currently the Culinary Director of BLT Restaurant Group.

The Chopped judge has appeared in many culinary shows, including Top Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, Chopped Junior, and Food Network’s Tournament of Champions.

5) Eric Adjepong

Eric Adjepong is a public health nutrition professional. He is a first-generation Ghanaian-African and works towards introducing his customers to West African cuisine.

The Chopped judge has also appeared in many reality culinary competitions, including Top Chef, Top Chef: All Stars, and has hosted Alex Vs. America.

6) Tiffani Faison

Tiffani Faison has made an established name for herself in the culinary industry. The Chopped judge is the owner Sweet Cheeks Q, and has earned many culinary achievements, including earning the James Beard Foundation nomination for Best Chef Northeast four times in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

She has also appeared in other television shows, including Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Beat Bobby Flay.

7) Amanda Freitag

Amanda Freitag has cooked in many popular New York restaurants and has also previously worked with chefs in Paris. The chef has earned two stars from The New York Times. The judge has appeared in several culinary shows, including Chopped, Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, and America's Next Iron Chef.

Season 2 of Chopped: Military Salute promises viewers many fun moments and delectable dishes. The chefs will bring their culinary experiences from all over the world to the kitchen and will give it their all to earn the coveted title and the grand cash prize.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

