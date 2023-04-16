Alex vs. America release date, air time and plot on Food Network

Alex vs. America is set to return to the Food Network for a third season. In the upcoming season, set to air on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Alex Guarnaschelli returns to tell the world why there’s an entire show aimed at beating her in the kitchen. Several chefs will appear throughout the competition as they attempt to take Alex down as she goes up against two culinary experts at the same time.

The press release for the upcoming season reads:

"In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. The competitors hail from across the United States but share the same mastery of a culinary genre, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will be tested in an effort to take down Alex."

As mentioned earlier, Alex vs. America will air on the Food Network on April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET

All about Alex vs. America ahead of the season premiere

In the upcoming season of Alex vs. America, chefs will compete against each other, and Alex Guarnaschelli. They all enter the competition with a single aim - they have to beat Alex in her own kitchen. In each episode of the show, three chefs from across the United States of America will compete in two rounds as Eric Adjepong hosts the competition.

In the first round of Alex vs. America, the chefs, and Guarnaschelli will have the option of working together to select ingredients and decide how much time goes on the clock. The dishes that the contestants will create will undergo blind tasting by two judges who will decide who moves on to the next round.

The winner of the first round decides the variables of the upcoming challenge as an advantage of winning. The winner of the second round earns “bragging rights and a cash prize.”

Alex Guarnaschelli spoke about the upcoming season and said that it was a dream come true to get back on the show. She said it was incredibly exctiting to bring a new season of Alex vs. America on the Food Network with Eric Adjepong. Reiterating her excitement, the chef said that she couldn't wait to take her audience with her on the journey. She added:

"I am so excited to take audiences along on this journey as I give my blood, sweat and tears — literally! — into every culinary battle, as a group of chefs showcase their skills to try and beat me."

Jane Latman, the president of home and food content for Warner Bros. Discovery, spoke about the show.

She stated that the network is very excited to have the chef get back in the ring and take on a new batch of chefs who have a collective motivation to defeat one of Alex. Describing Alex as one of the toughest and most hardworking chefs in the country, Latman said:

"With the cameras following every step that Alex makes during the culinary battles, viewers are treated to a raw and fast-paced culinary competition like no other that has made the show a hit."

Some of the themes for the upcoming season include Southern Comfort. In this, Alex will go up against comfort food experts from Mississippi, Tennessee, and North Carolina. This will be followed by Bacon, where she will go up against chefs from California, Massachusetts, and Colorado. Other themes include James Beard Winners, Hawaii, Pastry, Chicken, and Salmon.

Tune in on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET to watch Alex vs. America on the Food Network.

Poll : 0 votes