Food Network’s Bake It 'Til You Make It release date and air time

Food Network is all set to air a new docu-series for all baking competition lovers. The new show, Bake It 'Til You Make It, will air on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on the network.

In the new baking competition, bakers will bake spectacular cakes and cookies from the home kitchen. The synopsis of the show reads:

“From cake conventions to cookie shows, thousands of passionate, creative bakers are rising to the occasion in competitive baking as they create masterful, award-winning edible art from their home kitchens.”

The new competition series will give viewers an inside look into the unique world of competitive baking and the enthusiastic and over-the-top personalities participating in the show.

7 bakers will compete on Bake It 'Til You Make It

Bake It 'Til You Make It, which master cake artist Duff Goldman is narrating, will follow seven competitive bakers as they participate in one of the toughest baking competitions in the country. These seven bakers are in search of baking stardom themselves.

Speaking about the new Food Network’s show, Jane Latman, President of Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said:

“With Bake It ‘Til You Make It we are able to pull back the curtain on the world of competitive baking, giving viewers a front row seat to the highs and lows of each baker’s quest for success. The creations are incredible, the determination dogged, and the wild ride from ideation to presentation is something to behold.”

The participants who will show their baking skills on the show are - Maythe Del Angel (San Antonio, TX), RaChelle Hubsmith (North Logan, UT), Monty Alderman (New Castle, DE), Lili Clinger (Las Cruces, NM), Anamaria Morales (Sebastopol, CA), Kareem Queeman (Washington, DC), and Sumera Syed (Dallas, TX).

Each baker is at a different stage of their competitive baking experience, some are participating in a baking competition for the first time, and some are professional, but they are all obsessed with competitive baking and have their eye on the prize in hopes of unlocking the next step of their career.

For instance, this is the first baking competition for Lili but not for RaChelle, as she is “a decade-long competitor who will enter bakes in any and every competition she can.”

Every baker on Bake It 'Til You Make It comes from a different career background. Monty is a former football player, Sumera has worked as a nanny, Maythe is a professional baker, and Kareem is a “veteran baker.”

With multiple creative categories to enter, blue ribbons to earn, and large cash prizes, the bakers’ desserts must stand out from thousands of others to win the grand prize.

Over the seven half-hour episodes of Bake It 'Til You Make It, viewers will see the ups and downs as the bakers work to fix last-minute damages, handle finicky judges, and manage the fierce challenges.

Pastry chef Duff Goldman to narrate Bake It 'Til You Make It

Born in Detroit, Michigan, to a Jewish family, master cake artist Duff Goldman is the executive chef of the Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes shop, featured on Food Network’s Ace of Cakes. His second Los Angeles-based shop, Charm City Cakes West, was featured on Food Network’s Duff Till Dawn and Cake Masters series.

His work has also been featured on Oprah, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Man v. Food, Buddy vs. Duff, Food Network Challenge, Iron Chef America, and more.

He started working in the kitchen at the age of 14, and his first job was at a bagel store at a mall. He has even worked as a fry cook at McDonald’s. He founded Charm City Cakes in 2002.

Duff has also written three cookbooks: Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes, Duff Bakes: Think and Bake Like a Pro at Home, and Super Good Baking for Kids.

Tune in to Food Network on Monday, December 26, to watch Bake It 'Til You Make It, produced by Left/Right.

