Bake It 'Til You Make It, Food Network’s brand-new series, will feature seven bakers’ journeys as they navigate through the industry at different stages of their lives. The show provides a unique perspective showcasing different people in their quest for success.

Discovery’s press release about the show reads:

"The new docu-series, Bake It ‘Til You Make It, premiering on Monday, December 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network, gives an inside look into the unique world of competitive baking and the extremely enthusiastic, over-the-top personalities that participate."

It continues:

"Narrated by master cake artist Duff Goldman, the series follows seven competitive bakers as they obsessively pursue their dreams of sweet victory in some of the toughest baking competitions in the country."

One of the bakers set to appear on the show is Sumera Syed from Dallas, Texas. Sumera grew up in an Indian-Pakistani household in England and is a self-taught baker, who previously appeared on MasterChef UK in 2014.

Tune in on December 26 at 9 pm ET to watch her embark on her journey as part of Bake It 'Til You Make It.

Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant Sumera Syed likes to make desserts with Persian flavors

The upcoming Bake It 'Til You Make It star describes herself as energetic, lively, and “a bit wild.” The self-taught baker used the internet to teach herself how to bake and was initially more interested in cooking than baking.

In a conversation with The Dallas Morning News, the Bake It 'Til You Make It contestant said that in Pakistan, any dessert would have been made on a stovetop or would be deep fried.

She added:

"We don’t bake in Pakistan."

She further added that it wasn’t until her mother purchased a cookbook that contained pictures and recipes of western dishes that she started questioning why they don’t “have anything like that.”

Before moving to Dallas, Texas, the Bake It 'Til You Make It cast member lived in England and grew up in a Muslim household. The first time she celebrated Thanksgiving or Christmas was when she was 18 years old.

On her social media, she has a series that she likes to call “the 12 days of Christmas Cookies by Sumera the Baker."

Sumera likes to create desserts with predominantly Persian flavors such as saffron, pistachio, fennel, and more.

The baker opened up about her experience on the Food Network show and said that she met a lot of incredible people who “know their stuff.” Sumera added that she, on the other hand, just walked in with her cake.

However, traveling with her desserts was one of the challenges she faced during the process. She recalled feeling awkward at the airport with her various desserts and putting her delicate pieces in the overhead bin in the plane.

She added:

"I just had to hope somebody didn’t start smashing it around when they put in their rolly case."

Bake It 'Til You Make It is a non-eliminating show which means every cast member will be on the journey throughout. Others appearing on the Food Network show include Monty Alderman, Lili Clinger, Maythe Del Angel, RaChelle Hubsmith, Anamaria Morales, and Kareem Queeman.

