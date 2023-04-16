How old is Alex Guarnaschelli? Meet the Alex vs. America competitor

Alex vs. America is set to return to screens for another season this Sunday, April 16. Returning for another installment of the Food Network cooking competition is culinary legend Alex Guarnaschelli, who will entertain more competitors as they attempt to take her down in an all-new season.

The 53-year-old chef is the daughter of Maria Guarnaschelli and a successful cookbook editor who has appeared in several Food Network shows. This is her third season of the cooking competition hosted by Eric Adjepong.

Alex Guarschelli has authored several cookbooks

Alex vs. America season 3 will feature Alex Guarschelli, who was born on June 20, 1969. The chef is a graduate of Barnard College and started her career working at Guy Savoy, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Paris.

She has previously also worked in several restaurants such as Butte Challiot, Daniel, The Darby, Butter, and more.

During her time at Butter, where she was the executive chef, she was able to develop a menu based on her own choices and point of view. The Alex vs. America cast member created an American menu highlighting local ingredients.

Her website states:

"Today Guarnaschelli is recognized as one of America’s most accomplished top chefs, acclaimed for her work in the kitchen, as an author, and as a popular television personality."

As an author, the chef released her first cookbook, Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook in 2013. It became a New York Times bestseller. Alex’s second cookbook, The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart, came out four years later in 2017. Her third cookbook, Cook With Me: 150 Recipes For the Home Cook, came out three years later in 2020.

The Alex vs. America cast member has been a part of several cooking competitions, both as a contestant as well as a judge. Her first cooking series appearance was on Food Network Challenge against three other professional chefs, followed by Iron Chef America in 2007, and then on The Next Iron Chef in 2011.

She is a frequent guest competitor on Beat Bobby Flay and opened up about her time on the show in March 2023 while in conversation with Mashed. During the conversation, the chef explained that it is very hard to beat the famous chef since his “secret ingredient” is his focus.

She further added that contestants who appear in the Bobby Flay show need a “real sense of self, a real sense of culinary identity and the courage to stay true to themselves."

She is now set to return to screens for another season of the cooking competition, during which she will go up against several chefs as they try to beat her in her own kitchen.

As for the upcoming season, she said:

"It’s been a dream come true to get back into the culinary arena with Food NEtwork and the immeasurably talented Eric Adjepong to bring viewers a new season of Alex vs. America. I am so excited to take audiences along on this journey as I give my blood, sweet and tears.

Alex vs. America season 3 will premiere on Food Network on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET.

