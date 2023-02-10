Hell’s Kitchen season 21 finale release date, run time, and plot

Hell’s Kitchen is set to return for another episode this week. It's the last time the show's doors open this year as it gets ready to crown the winner.

The winning chef will win a grand prize of a quarter of a million dollars and the position of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak, which is located in Paris Las Vegas Resort.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final three chefs are to create their own menus for Hell's Kitchen, with each round of dishes judged by five incredible world-renowned chefs where one will be eliminated."

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 15 will air on Thursday, February 9, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 will have a 2-hour-long finale

The Fox show will have a two-hour-long season finale titled, A Finale for the Ages, Part 1, and Part 2, this week. The upcoming episode will feature five well-known chefs as the judges. One of them, Curtis Stone, is from the show Take Home Chef.

The final three contestants still in the running are Alex, Dafne, and Alejandro. Chef Alex recently took to social media to share a sneak peek of the upcoming episode and also a little bit about his journey.

He wrote:

"In 2 days it’s all over. In 2 days all will be revealed. In 2 days someone’s life will change forever. In 2 days me and 2 of my best friends go head to head to head to see who walks away with the winnings!"

He added that regardless of who wins the trophy, all three of them are winners and that he feels honored to have been able to cook alongside both of them and “laughing the whole way through.”

In the teaser, Dafne said in her confessional that she’s going to pass out any minute and the narrator said that the upcoming Hell’s Kitchen finale is the most surprising one yet. All the eliminated contestants from season 21 will be present at the finale, cheering on the finalists.

Who is Curtis Stone?

The Australian chef and television personality is set to appear in Hell’s Kitchen season 21 finale. He is known for appearing in Iron Chef America, Top Chef Masters, The Biggest Loser, Take Home Chef and numerous other Food Network shows.

Chef Stone was born in Melbourne, Australia on November 4, 1975, and attended Victoria University. Post his time at the university, he started working at The Savoy Hotel where he began his culinary journey.

He then volunteered at The Grill Room with chef Marco Pierre, who later hired him. After working for a few years, he appeared on the Australian show, Surfing the Menu.

Post that, the upcoming Hell’s Kitchen guest judge appeared on his own TLC show, Take Home Chef. His show gained him so much fame that he signed an exclusive deal with NBC as a resident chef.

In 2006, he was named one of the sexiest men alive by People Magazine and in 2008, Curtis launched Kitchen Solutions.

Tune in on Thursday, February 9, at 8 pm ET on Fox to watch the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen.

Poll : 0 votes