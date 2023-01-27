"Dafne is more unlikable now" : Hell's Kitchen fans slam Dafne for her behavior towards Cheyenne in episode 13

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured the top 5 contestants, who had received their black jackets in the previous episode, battling it out in high intensity challenges to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay and viewers to keep steering ahead and win the coveted title.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Cheyenne won the first challenge and earned a well-deserved trip. She chose Sommer to join her. Dafne was upset that Cheyenne didn't choose her for the winners trip. Dafne also didn't communicate effectively with Cheyenne during the service. Fans addressed their concerns with chef Dafne. One tweeted:

Season 21 of the hit reality cooking competition saw 18 contestants put their best foot forward to compete against each other. Now that only five of them remain, the stakes have never been higher. The series has also been extremely well-received by viewers who have witnessed the chefs' journey and have been rooting for their favorites to win.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Fab Takes Five, reads:

"The Black Jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes."

Fans slam Dafne for her behavior towards Cheyenne on Hell's Kitchen

Fans took to social media to address Dafne's behavior towards Cheyenne. Check out what they have to say.

Some wanted the chefs to work effectively together.

The individual challenge saw the chefs battle it out on Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the contestants getting ready for the playoffs round. Ahead of the next challenge, they discussed having to close down their respective jobs and shift gears during the pandemic. While some closed down their restaurants, others lost their jobs.

The following morning, the Top 5 chefs, Alex, Dafne, Cheyenne, Alejandro, and Sommer reached the kitchen to see a conveyor belt and flight numbers on the display screen. Corresponding to each flight number was a city. The contestants had to first choose a number following which they will be assigned a city. They have to cook dishes using the ingredients from the city.

Check out what each chefs chose below:

Sommer - No. 23 - Key West, Florida Alejandro - No. 25 - Austin, Texas Dafne - No. 57 - Boston, Massachusetts Cheyenne - No. 19 - New Orleans, Los Angeles Alex - No. 12 - San Francisco/Oakland, California

While most Hell's Kitchen contestants were confident about their ingredients, Alex had a crab which he didn't know what to do with. Eventually, they all brought their best dishes. Host chef Ramsay, alongside two Michelin star winner Michael Cimarusti, judged the dishes and sent the best dish to the first-class seat.

The last chef to sit on the seat was Cheyenne, who won the challenge. She chose Sommer to join on a day of driving a UTV through the canyons. While the rest of the contestants, Alex, Dafne, and Alejandro had to pick different colored peppercorns and separate them into different containers. They also had to grind buckets of pistachios as punishment.

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has been an interesting watch for far. With the installment nearing its end and close to crowning a winner, the contestants will give it their all to prove their mettle to stay in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

