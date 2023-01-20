"Go Sommer!": Fans rejoice as chef Sommer Sellers makes it to the Top 5 on Hell's Kitchen season 21

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining contestants participate in individual and service challenges and create incredible dishes in an effort to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramday and keep steering forward until one of them wins the coveted title and becomes the head chef of Ceasers, Atlantic City.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, five chefs were to be handed black jackets from chef Ramsay. Sommer was the first to receive the jacket, sending her into the Top 5. Fans celebrated her win. One tweeted:

Season 21 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. While some viewers have their fan favorite chefs in place and have been rooting for them, they have also expressed their criticism of other contestants openly on social media. The series has had several dramatic moments and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The final seven chefs compete in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets; two chefs are eliminated."

Sommer receives the first black jacket on Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the contestants reeling from last week's elimination. Dafne was emotional over the anxiety and pressure that came with being in the competition and longed for some family motivation and support. She had an emotional breakdown in her room thinking about doing her best.

The next day, the chefs prepared for the arrival of a few guests. Viewers and the cast witnessed some individual skydiving into landing on the purple carpet spread for them on the show. They were the "HK Flyers" who brought with them an important message - the black jackets, which will be given to the Top 5 chefs from tonight's episode.

In their first challenge on the Hell's Kitchen episode, the chefs were nervous as chef Ramsay announced that they would be receiving the first set of black jackets. The host explained that the challenge would have them cook dishes inspired by people in their lives who have motivated, encouraged them and made several sacrifices. The contestants then got to cook, thinking of their family, friends and mentors.

While some cooked as a tribute to their parents, others did it for their spouses, children and mentors. They brought in their best dishes to chef Ramsay. Each chef had to use one kind of protein and highlight it in their dishes. Chef Ramsay was floored over one dish and it was Sommer's.

The Hell's Kitchen contestant received the very first black jacket of the season. The host loved the creative process behind the dish, putting the bone marrow of the chicken as part of the gravy to add flavor. Dafne's dish also impressed chef Ramsay, who thought that it was all blended very well and was very delicious. She received the second black jacket.

After the first challenge, only three black jackets remained, with five chefs - Tara, Cheyenne, Sakari, Alex, and Alejandro - to compete.

Fans celebrate Sommer's win on Hell's Kitchen

Fans took to social media to celebrate Sommer's win as they felt she showed the most improvement this season. Check out what they have to say.

Ty Smith @AFan_ofTruth I have to say, Sommer really is surprising me. She really kicked it in and has become a stronger Chef with time. Opposed to the other Chefs getting weaker or inconsistent. #HellsKitchen I have to say, Sommer really is surprising me. She really kicked it in and has become a stronger Chef with time. Opposed to the other Chefs getting weaker or inconsistent. #HellsKitchen

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay Sommer is going to receive the first black jacket!!! #HellsKitchen Sommer is going to receive the first black jacket!!! #HellsKitchen

Monique @calhoun_monique As long Sommer get her black jacket I’ll be alright. #HellsKitchen As long Sommer get her black jacket I’ll be alright. #HellsKitchen

Hell's Kitchen season 21 has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the chefs will be tested to their ultimate potential where they will have to prove their mettle to win the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the challenges in the upcoming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

