"He started the drama": Fans slam chef Abe Sanchez for his behavior towards Sommer Sellers on Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured the remaining cheftastants putting their best foot forward to create incredible dishes in an effort to win over legendary chef Gordon Ramsay and secure their safety in the competition. The challenges aren't easy as they look and with the pressure of meeting expectations, many face the wrath of the host as he guides them into making perfect dishes.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Alejandro exchanged his "punishment pass" with Sommer, who had given her team a point. Although Abe tried to console her, she didn't speak as she had just lost her reward. This led to the duo's heated exchange later in the episode. Abe slammed Sommer for not being likable by her team members and "giving a lot of attitude."

Fans were disappointed with Abe's behavior towards Sommer. One tweeted:

MommyFrazzled @MFRZProductions He started the drama. He should have left it alone. #Hellskitchen He started the drama. He should have left it alone. #Hellskitchen

Season 21 of the reality cooking competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers. As the season progresses, stiffer competition persists between the chefs. With the goal of winning the coveted title, the contestants will have to constantly prove their mettle in challenges and create dishes to remember. Only time will tell which of them stands the test.

Abe and Sommer get into a heated argument on Hell's Kitchen

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the remaining contestants reeled from the double elimination of Billy and Alyssa last week. Abe took his safety as an opportunity to apologize for his behavior and acknowledge that he was rude to his team members. The cast members then had to follow the sound of a harp to witness their next challenge.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients -- only in a wok."

To complete the challenge, the chefs had to resemble a symphony. They had to choose five ingredients from a dome and make the dishes out of what they had picked. The contestants had to ensure that they built the right flavors and make incredible dishes to earn their team a point. From protein to side ingredients, it was first-come first-serve. While some got delicious ingredients to work with, others had to take what was left of their team members.

By the end of the Hell's Kitchen challenge, Alex (Blue), Sommer (Red), Cheyenne (Red), Sakari (Blue), Vlad (Blue), Tara (Red), and Mindy (Red) scored their well-deserved points from first female Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard. The Red Team took their team to victory, while the Blue team with the men took the punishment.

HexClad @hexclad



#HellsKitchen How it feels to use a punishment pass How it feels to use a punishment pass #HellsKitchen https://t.co/tCrxBPBYtP

Blue team member Alejandro, however, decided to use his "punishment pass" to escape from grating beetroots for dinner service. He also had to trade it with someone on the Red team. Out of all six women, he chose Sommer, who had scored a point for her team and was deserving of the award.

Sommer stood on the opposing team looking frustrated and disappointed with Alejandro choosing her even after doing well in the challenge and being well-deserving of the reward. Meanwhile, Abe from the Blue team tried to calm her down but she wasn't in the mood to talk. This set the former off and he asked her to stop giving him attitude.

The duo then got into a heated argument ahead of the punishment on Hell's Kitchen. When Sommer confronted him for coming out rude to her after the challenge, Abe mentioned that he was only trying to console her but she was giving him a lot of attitude. He also stated that she was chosen because she "made herself unlikable" and that most of her teammates have issues with her.

Fans slammed Abe for his behavior on Hell's Kitchen

Fans weren't impressed with chef Abe's attitude towards Sommer. They took to social media to address their concerns with him. Check out what they have to say.

Anne-Marie⚠️ @AnneDASHMarie Abe needs to respect other’s space… including emotional space #HellsKitchen Abe needs to respect other’s space… including emotional space #HellsKitchen

halfbakedkween @halfbakedkween Abe’s grown ass should know better. I can’t stand argumentative people 🙄 #HellsKitchen Abe’s grown ass should know better. I can’t stand argumentative people 🙄 #HellsKitchen

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Why is he attacking her smh… ugh he so aggravating that’s why he get voted in every week #HellsKitchen Why is he attacking her smh… ugh he so aggravating that’s why he get voted in every week #HellsKitchen

Honey and Haze💛👾🕹🎮 @HoneyandHaze Men really be getting mad when you don’t want to accept niceness from them. #HellsKitchen Men really be getting mad when you don’t want to accept niceness from them. #HellsKitchen

Andre Clemons @ANDRECthatsme Abe too old to be in his feelings like this…this is some high school mess right here. #HellsKitchen Abe too old to be in his feelings like this…this is some high school mess right here. #HellsKitchen

🦃🏈Leslie🍂🍗 @grouchyhugz

He's got no place talking about being unlikable

#HellsKitchen Abe needs to stfu.He's got no place talking about being unlikable Abe needs to stfu.He's got no place talking about being unlikable #HellsKitchen

Monique @calhoun_monique Sommer have ever right to be pissed. #HellsKitchen Sommer have ever right to be pissed. #HellsKitchen

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen showcases dramatic moments in the kitchen as the contestants in the Red and the Blue team prepare to win the challenges. But it doesn't come easy, considering the bar they have to set every week. With eliminations lurking around, the contestants have to be extra careful.

Keep watching Hell's Kitchen on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes