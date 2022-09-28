Who is Cheyenne Nichols from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (Season 21)? Chef doesn't shy away from expressing love for her girlfriend on Instagram

Hell's Kitchen returns with another intense season. The show is famously known for Chef Gordon Ramsay’s over-the-top reactions and extreme pressure in the kitchen.

As part of the show, contestants compete in two teams - red and blue - until only five or six people remain. From then on, chefs compete individually in black aprons.

In season 21, it’s newbies vs. oldies, in what is called a Batte of the Ages, and the teams will be divided based on the contestants' ages. The red team will have contestants in their 20s and the blue team will see seasoned chefs in their 40s.

Meet Cheyenne Nichols, the 21-year-old sous Chef set to compete in Hell's Kitchen Season 21

One of the contestants on the red team Hell's Kitchen this season is 21-year-old Cheyenne Nichols from Lousiana, Kentucky.

Cheyenne studied Culinary Arts at Sullivan University and also attended the chef and restaurant management program at the Medina County Career Center and Brunswick High School in 2019. Cheyenne Nichols is a co-founder of Fine Cravings, where she also works as a Sous Chef.

She is dating chef Emily Stoskopf and it is speculated that the two met when they were working at Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar. The two have speculated to have been together since 2020 and often take to social media to show affection towards each other. They own a catering business together, which offers private dining amongst other services in Northeast Ohio.

While Emily hasn’t been active on social media, she occasionally posts about her relationship on Twitter. In 2020, she tweeted a picture of herself and Nichols, which said:

"National gf day to theeee best gf ever!!"

While talking to The Medina Gazette, Cheyenne Nichols spoke about her experience in Hell's Kitchen. Emily may have been one of the few people that Cheyenne Nichols told about her Hell's Kitchen appearance along with telling her boss and immediate family. About having to keep the news from people, Cheyenne said that it was extremely hard not to tell people that she was going to meet Ramsay, who she called "the greatest chef of all time."

The chef is now set to appear on Hell's Kitchen Season and will compete against experienced and seasoned chefs in their 40s. Speaking about her experience on the show, she said that she made “such close” friendships with the people.

She further said:

"There were 18 people and nobody else understands what you’re going through besides the other 17 people around you, so we all got like extremely close."

Speaking about meeting Gordon Ramsay, she said that it took her months to cope with the fact that he knew who she was. She said that she truly met him for the first time during a signature dish challenge when the chef next to her used orange soda as garnish, which made her laugh, and to that, chef Ramsay said:

"Why are you laughing? I’m the one that has to eat it."

Cheyenne claimed that the experience of getting to work with Gordon Ramsay was "unreal" and that she is still in shock about the Hell's Kitchen experience.

Hell's Kitchen is set to premiere on September 29, at 8 pm ET on FOX, and episodes of the same will be available on Hulu the day after they premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far