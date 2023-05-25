"You are a kind dude": MasterChef US fans impressed by judge Joe Bastianich as he offers a job to a chef

MasterChef US season 13 premiered on Fox on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured several chefs from the North-East area trying to earn a spot in the competition by making their best signature dishes. While five chefs successfully impressed the judges, others had to go home empty-handed after being rejected.

A 31-year-old party promoter from Brooklyn, Eddie, also auditioned for the show by preparing his own version of PistachioTres Leches with Pistachio Crumble, Raspberry Sauce, and Creme Anglaise. Judge Joe loved how the dish looked and called it “non-traditional.” He did not like the taste of it but said yes as he liked Eddie’s personality.

Aaron also said yes despite feeling that there was not enough sauce and moisture in the dish. Guest judge Daphne rejected the dish by saying there was no balance between the sauce and the cake. Judge Gordon also said no as he doubted that Eddie was not ready for the tough competition.

While Eddie was disheartened by this, Joe pulled him aside and offered him a job in his own restaurant in New York. Everyone got emotional after the moment and Gordon even joked that seeing Joe like this was like “the eclipse once every 10 years.”

MasterChef US fans were impressed by Joe's actions and praised him for "opening the door" for Eddie's future in the cooking world.

MasterChef US fans call Joe a "great guy"

Despite being overly critical of the other chefs initially, Joe could not stop himself from giving a chance to a young chef with potential. MasterChef US fans called Joe a "great guy" for his offer and felt that Eddie would now make it as a successful chef.

Joe rejected several chefs in the MasterChef US season 13 premiere

In the first episode of the season, the home cooks from North-East had to get at least three yeses from the judges. Joe said no to multiple chefs based on their dishes while the other judges helped them move forward in the competition by saying yes. He rejected Richie’s dish, a Crispy Skin Salmon, saying that it was way too simple. However, Richie ultimately made it into the show.

Joe also said no to Nino for her “amateur” Venison & Bok Choy Dumplings while the other judges praised her technical flare. He called Brynn’s dish “naïve” but ultimately said yes, given that it was “astonishing” for an “amateur” cook like him to prepare such a food item.

