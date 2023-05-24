Who is Shellyne Rodriguez? Video of former Hunter College teacher wielding machete against reporter leaves netizens stunned

A video showing Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct professor at the School of Visual Arts and Hunter College, wielding a machete and threatening a reporter has now gone viral, leaving netizens appalled. The incident comes to light just days after the educator hurled profanities at students who were manning a pro-life stand at the college, which she later destroyed.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, a New York Post reporter, Reuven Fenton confronted Rodriguez about the incident at her home in the Bronx. In response, she drew a machete and held it at his throat, while threatening to "chop" him. She then proceeded to chase Fenton and his photography colleague outside with the weapon still in hand.

“Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”



"Get the f–k away from my door, or I'm gonna chop you up with this machete!"

As news of the incident spread, many were shocked at Shellyne Rodriguez's behavior and demanded that the educator be fired from her post. A spokesperson for the college, Vince Dimiceli, told Daily Mail:

"Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action... (she) has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school."

Shellyne Rodriguez is an alumnus of the School of Visual Arts

Rodriguez is an artist, educator, writer, and community activist who was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from The School of Visual Art’s Visual & Critical Studies Program in 2011 and later completed her Master's program (MFA) at Hunter College in 2014.

Shellyne Rodriguez taught Drawing, Painting, and Interdisciplinary studies at Hunter College and was an Art History professor and a thesis advisor at the School of Visual Arts, prior to getting fired.

Her work focuses on subjects of "hope and despair" explored through "autobiographical content as well as socio-historical markers." Explaining her practice, she writes:

"(It) utilizes text, drawing, painting, collage and sculpture to depict spaces and subjects engaged in strategies of survival against erasure and subjugation."

The award-winning artist's work has been displayed at several art shows and museums, including the Bronx Museum of Art and Museum of the City of New York. Additionally, her work has been recognized across the globe, where she has been invited to give lectures, including one at the School of Visual Arts in Roma, Italy.

Netizens express shock at Shellyne Rodriguez's viral videos

As the video showing Rodriguez wielding a machete went viral, netizens were left stunned and horrified. They questioned how she was allowed to become a professor and demanded she be arrested. Many called her "unhinged," "psycho," and a "public nuisance."

While Shellyne Rodriguez has not commented on recent developments, reports of her suing the NYPD have surfaced. She alleged that officers abused her while she was arrested during the George Floyd protest in June 2020. She is due to appear in count in July 2023 for the same.

