Paschal High School video: Fort Worth teacher under fire after student uses racial slurs during presentation

Fort Worth ISD is investigating a teacher at R.L. Paschal High School who allegedly allowed the use of racial slurs during a ninth-grader’s classroom presentation. The incident took place on Friday, April 22. The teacher in question has not been identified. However, Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner shared that she was an experienced educator.

The student was allowed to use racial slurs for roughly three minutes. The freshman spoke about slavery during a classroom presentation and used a racial epithet and the N-word multiple times.

In a video that has gone viral, several Paschal students in the background can be heard laughing and saying, “Oh my God.” The teacher attempted to give clarity about the usage of the racial slur. She was heard saying:

“We’re trying to stay as true to the original text as possible. Okay, go ahead.”

Since the video became public on Wednesday, Fort Worth ministers have demanded that the Paschal teacher be replaced. Speaking about the video, Rev. Tatum said:

“I’ll be candid with you, I couldn’t get through the entire three minutes. I had to keep pausing to gather my composure to be able to say, is this real? Three minutes and 18 seconds of a presentation on slavery and nine uses of the word n*****. It’s too long for us to sit back and wait for this to change.”

The minister's group has also planned an event on May 5 where civil rights advocates from around the country will address the matter and brainstorm “acceptable solutions.”

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent releases statement against Paschal teacher

Dr. Scribner released a statement saying that they recommended to the school board to “discontinue” the teacher’s “employment” and proceed with “termination.” He said that he was “appalled” by the situation.

“There is no place for this kind of language in our society, much less in our schools I am appalled by the conduct of the adult in the room and saddened by the message it sends to our students.”

Paschal's parents shared that they were confused about the assignment given to students, which prompted the usage of racial slurs multiple times in front of young minds. The fact that the teacher did not stop it added fuel to the fire.

One parent, Luis Zaldivar, told Fox 4 News,

“That’s inappropriate.”

Another parent, Brad Warren, said it is important to talk with students about why the term is offensive. He said:

“Talk to my daughter and make sure she understands why we don’t use that word and why it’s offensive and how it can hurt people.”

Dr. Scribner has announced that the board will bring policies that mandate training regarding race relations. The superintendent added that such incidents are treated with a zero-tolerance policy.

The district did not put out a statement announcing what disciplinary actions would be taken against the teacher.

