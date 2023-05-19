"Gotta find his groove": Why are Top Chef fans worried about Gabri's safety in the competition? 

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. it documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of challenges and cooking incredible dishes in hopes of impressing judges. They wanted to give it their all to ensure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition to win the coveted title.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri) expressed that he had been in the bottom five times in the whole competition. This worried him as only six chefs were left to battle it out until one of them takes the coveted title and this week would witness a double elimination.

Fans were worried about Gabri's safety in the competition. One tweeted:

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

He's gotta find his groove.

#TopChef I feel for Gabri. It's gotta be tough going from being the winner on your season to being on the bottom so often.He's gotta find his groove. I feel for Gabri. It's gotta be tough going from being the winner on your season to being on the bottom so often. He's gotta find his groove.#TopChef

The hit Bravo series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi and has been an extremely popular franchise over the past few years. Season 20 of the competition saw former contestants, finalists and winners across different Top Chef franchises compete against each other for a second shot at the title, while also sharing their respective journeys with each other as well as with the fans.

Gabri has been in the elimination 5 times on Top Chef

Tonight's episode of the series saw the remaining six contestants gathered around and reflecting on their journey so far in the competition. Ali Al Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Sara Bradley (Kentucky), Buddha Lo (Houston), Tom Goetter (Germany), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Amar Santana (California) were the oinly chefs left to compete.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Battle of the Wellingtons, reads:

"The remaining six chefs are tasked with creating a steamed dish for their Quickfire Challenge; the chefs are put in teams of two and must create not one, not two, but three different Wellingtons to serve 20 diners, along with Padma, Tom and Gail."

The contestants addressed Gabriel (Gabri) being in the elimination round five times in the competition and only redeeming himself every single time. His fellow competitors called him a "cat." In a confessionall, Gabri himself relected on his journey in the series and said:

"This competition has been a roller coaster. Just wanna continue and keep going and keep going...After I won Top Chef Mexico, I was able to buy a farm with my mother, but..it's in the weeds right now, my farm. Winning $250,000, I can build the farm to create a better life for me and my mother and my family."

However, it was Gabri's spirit that was keeping him safe in the competition. He expressed how it didn't matter how many times he was in eliminations, it only mattered how many times he "bounced back" to cooking some good dishes.

Fans worried about Gabri's safety in Top Chef season 20

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with Gabri being in the elimination 5 times. While some were shocked, others expressed concern with his safety in the cooking competition. Check it out.

VW. @madmadmaven It feels like Gabri is either going home or coming out on top tonight #topchef It feels like Gabri is either going home or coming out on top tonight #topchef

Top Chef fans concerned for Gabri's safety in the competition (Image via Twitter)

micki @mickisuzette



#TopChef Oh Gabri, what is going on with you? Oh Gabri, what is going on with you?#TopChef

Lucy @LucyLyrical Gabri seems to get a lot of chances #TopChef Gabri seems to get a lot of chances #TopChef

Y. @yemiiii199 Buddha and Gabri are giving me anxiety #topchef Buddha and Gabri are giving me anxiety #topchef

Season 20 of Top Chef has seen many talented contestants and their dishes so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining chefs have to give it their all to prove their mettle and win the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes