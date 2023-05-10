"Major fail Bravo": Family Karma fans left disappointed after show fails to make the cut for 2023-24 Bravo renewals

Fan favorite network Bravo recently came up with the list of shows that are renewed for the year 2023-2024. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the network released a list of shows on their social media pages that will undergo renewal of a brand new season this year. Viewers will get to witness some of their favorite reality series and have some of their most loved cast members on screen again.

However, some fans pointed out that Family Karma was evidently missing from the list. They raised concerns over their favorite show not making the cut for the renewal inspite of providing good quality drama over the past three seasons. The reality series aired for three successful installment, with the last one ending in February 2023.

One fan tweeted:

Vent and Whine @ventandwhine @BravoTV Where is Family Karma??!!! it was better than ANY of these shows. Major fail Bravo @BravoTV Where is Family Karma??!!! it was better than ANY of these shows. Major fail Bravo

Fans disappointed at Family Karma not making the list of Bravo renewals

Reality series Family Karma captures the lives of multi-generational families who are from India but currently reside in America. The cast members, who are also good friends, deal with personal and professional lives, family dynamics, friendships and relationships throughout the series.

The first season aired in 2020 and the Bravo series recently completed its third installment in February 2023. Cast members of the show include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

The Bravo series has been a fan favorite since it covers a lot of essential narratives, including representation and gender. The cast has been loved and followed by their ardent fans, so it was only natural when fans realized that the show wasn't in the list of renewals for the year 2023-2024.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn So we’re getting a new show called Crappie Lake but no Family Karma? Oh well, we tried. The Indian community failed #FamilyKarma So we’re getting a new show called Crappie Lake but no Family Karma? Oh well, we tried. The Indian community failed #FamilyKarma. https://t.co/adCxL9SQiv

Jonathan Lansana @tvgenius05 @BravoTV Where the hell is Family Karma this is not something to celebrate without that on this list. DO BETTER BRAVO!!! @BravoTV Where the hell is Family Karma this is not something to celebrate without that on this list. DO BETTER BRAVO!!! https://t.co/bxMTZzu8r0

Toni 🥰 @ToniZ126

So many beautiful ppl on this show not to share more.



I want more Family Karma @BaliBalika Its a shame cause its one of the shows that is real clean fun without this messy drama like on these other shows.So many beautiful ppl on this show not to share more.I want more Family Karma @BaliBalika Its a shame cause its one of the shows that is real clean fun without this messy drama like on these other shows. So many beautiful ppl on this show not to share more.I want more Family Karma ♥

Angela Riccardelli 🇺🇸 @MrsRiccardelli . Really hope Family Karma is back for another season. @MarTEAnisEddy Ugh. Really hope Family Karma is back for another season. @MarTEAnisEddy Ugh 💔. Really hope Family Karma is back for another season.

Bravo releases the list of reality series renewals

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Bravo took to their social media to provide a list of reality shows which were renewed for a brand new season this year. Many fan favorite series made the cut, including Vanderpump Rules. The show was renewed for season 13 amid the high-intensity drama going on with the 10th installment about the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair.

The network also revealed that Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), which aired its last two seasons on Peacock, will be back home and air the next installment on Bravo, along with Below Deck Down Under.

Summer House MV Dancing Queens Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Project Runway Crappie Lake Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Vanderpump Rules Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) Top Chef Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Married to Medicine Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Below Deck Below Deck Mediterranean Southern Charm Winter House

Bravo has been home to a large number of successful reality shows over the years. Many cast members have been a staple to the network and have been loved and adored by their loyal fans. Viewers will have to wait and see how the renewed shows bring about their content this year.

