New reality shows releasing this week

Reality show viewers are continuously on the edge of their seats, excitedly anticipating the start of each new season. Streaming networks frequently aim to keep up with demand by releasing new series or episodes of existing shows at regular intervals to keep the audience happy and to maintain quality programming.

The upcoming week is no exception with reality shows such as Homestead Rescue, Too Hot to Handle: Germany, Cheat, Survivor season 44, The Flipping El Moussas, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist, and Next in Fashion, in line for release.

Read ahead for more information on the reality shows that are releasing this week.

New Reality shows dropping on Netflix, Discovery, MTV, CBS, and HGTV, this week

The upcoming week is filled with excitement for fans of reality shows as it’s filled with new releases and new seasons that are set to make the week more popcorn-worthy. On that note, here are the shows you can look forward to watching this week.

Homestead Rescue

Set to return to Discovery is Homestead Rescue with season 10. The upcoming season will feature the Raneys as they struggle to revive a homestead they recently inherit.

The reality show will premiere on February 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming season’s official synopsis reads:

"In the season premiere, Marty, the patriarch of the family and author of "Homestead Survival: An Insider's Guide to Your Great Escape" (TarcherPerigee September 2022), attempts to help a family in Wyoming resurrect an inherited homestead with a tragic legacy, while unraveling the mystery of an unfinished well."

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

This week will also see the premiere of the German adaptation of the Netflix reality dating show Too Hot to Handle, which will feature 12 individuals unknowingly participating in Lana's relationship boot camp.

The show premieres on February 28, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Cheat

Also releasing on Netflix is a new trivia game show with a twist. While there have been many reality shows centered around trivia, Cheat presents a unique twist that lets the contestants cheat in order to get ahead in the game. The only rule is to not get caught in a lie.

Cheat is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 1, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Survivor season 44

One of the most awaited reality shows is back with another season.

Survivor season 44 will feature 18 new castaways as they start their 26-day journey on the Fiji Islands.

The upcoming season began filming as soon as season 43 ended and will premiere with a 2-hour-long episode on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The Flipping El Moussas

The El Moussas are gearing up to launch their own real estate reality show after Tarek El Moussa closed off his long-running series Flip or Flop, in which he co-starred with his ex-wife.

HGTV’s description of the upcoming show reads:

"With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a non-stop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations."

The show will premiere on Thursday, March 2, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist

The MTV show, which is set to premiere on Friday, March 3, at 9 pm ET will feature seven artists as they exhibit theory work at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C.

Next in Fashion: Season 2

The fashion reality series Next in Fashion, which returns for season 2, is one of the reality shows slated to return to Netflix this week.

The upcoming season will feature 12 contestants as they bring their best design foot forward in hopes of winning the competition.

Next in Fashion will premiere on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

