The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist release date and air time

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist premieres on MTV on Friday, March 3 at 9 pm ET. The episode will also air on the Smithsonian Channel (TM) on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 pm ET.

Post the special premiere, the show will move to its original airtime of 10 pm ET. The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist will have six episodes in total, featuring an intense exhibit-based competition between seven artists.

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist will be hosted by MTV News host Dometi Pongo

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist will showcase seven rising diverse artists from different areas putting on an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC. Each artist will have to create a unique exhibit based on Hirshhorn's mission to feature art that "responds to history in real time."

Director of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden Melissa Chiu will judge the artists in each episode and announce the winner, who will get a $100,000 grand prize, at the Hirshhorn Ball, the museum's annual gala.

The series is being produced with the Hirshhorn and Smithsonian Channel (TM). The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist is being hosted by MTV News host Dometi Pongo.

Executive producers of The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist include Tim Evans, Todd Radnitz, Nadim Amiry, Patty Ivins Specht, Azon Juan, Mikell Ivey, Lisa Fletcher, and Rachel Watson-Pass.

The guest judges in the series who will help Melissa Chiu pick the winner are critic Kenny Schachter, arts educator Sammy Hoi, artist Adam Pendleton, museum digital strategist JiaJia Fei, and art collector Keith Rivers.

Participants of The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist

After an intense search, the artists were selected by the Hirshhorn curator. They have years of experience as artists/ sculptors and want to express different ideas through their work.

Baseera Khan

Based out of Brooklyn, Baseera is a sculptor and artist. Her work showcases the effects of the economy and materials on religion, family structures, labor, and spiritual well-being.

Clare Kambhu

Clare is an arts educator from New York who likes to draw overlooked objects. She aims to break “the constraints of educational institutions” for the potential of humanity.

Frank Buffalo Hyde

Hyde lives and works in Northfield as an Onondaga/Niimíipuu (Nez Perce) artist. His paintings showcase “contemporary Indigenous life through a vibrant pop-sensibility and uncompromising satirical eye.”

Jamaal Barbar

Originally from Atlanta, Jamaal is a visiting lecturer at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design. His mixed media practice often overlaps with blackness, as seen in his art.

Jennifer Warren

Jennifer is a Chicago-based oil painter known for creating art on the Black body. Her techniques aim to convey the “lived Black experience” through intimate moments.

Jillian Mayer

Mayer is a Miami-based artist who likes to connect “technology and human existence” with digital landscapes. Her work includes videos, web-based experiences and even photography.

Misha Khan

Will Misha win the exhibit competition? (Image via Benjamin Jackson portfolio)

Misha Khan is known for intersecting design and sculpture through a “variety of materials and array of processes.” He is from New York.

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist will air on MTV every Friday at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

