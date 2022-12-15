How to watch full-length movies and animated shorts in High on Life

High on Life is a recently released FPS game that's worth getting excited about. Developed by Justin Roiland, creator of the popular animated web series Rick and Morty and his studio, Squanch Games, High on Life is an FPS adventure featuring talking guns and numerous vibrant and colorful alien worlds represented as individual stages.

Being one of Justin Roiland's projects, players can expect an entertaining storyline that's full of uncompromising dark humor and pretty extraordinary characters, as players blast their way through different alien worlds.

Nevertheless, High on Life has much more to offer than that. One interesting feature within the game that players can try out is watching entire full-length movies, as well as animated short films created by Justin Roiland and his friends.

Where and how to access the full-length movies and animated shorts in High on Life

Visit Gene the alien residing in the secret theater to watch movies (Image via Squanch Games)

To watch all the full-length movies and animated series in the game, fans will have to visit their player character’s living room. Inside the living room, they can find a secret movie theater which needs to be activated.

Players will need to purchase and place a wrapped disk onto a wrap signal to activate the movie theater. This wrapped disk can be purchased from a food vendor named Blorto in Blim City. Head to a nearby wrap signal and place the disk over there.

Players will come across an alien named Gene taking residence inside the movie theater, simply waiting to die and spending his last few days watching movies. Interested gamers can join in and watch up to four movies that can be unlocked by making sufficient progress in the game's storyline.

High on Life: List of all full-length movies

Here’s a quick look at all of the full-length movies that players can watch within the game:

1) Tammy and the T-Rex

A sci-fi horror comedy horror film that was released in 1994 which follows the journey of a teenage girl whose boyfriend’s brain has been implanted by an animatronic dinosaur.

2) Vampire Hookers

A horror comedy thriller about an aging vampire and her harem of vampires who lure young sailors into death traps. Vampire Hookers was released way back in 1978.

3) Blood Harvest

Blood Harvest is an extraordinarily well-directed film released in 1987 about a young woman returning to an empty home in a quaint town, which is followed by bloody and gory action scenes.

4) Demon Wind

Demon Wild is a 1990 horror-thriller about a man’s journey into investigating his parents’ death in a haunted mansion.

These are the four full-length movies that can be unlocked as gamers progress through the storyline of High on Life. Besides that, there are short animated clips in the form of collectible television sets that players need to find scattered across the city. In total, there are 20 such collectible short animated films that players can locate and watch in the secret theater later.

Alternatively, players can also choose to stab Gene through an option that will be made available through a prompt, but it's recommended that you sit with Gene and watch these movies instead.

