High On Life minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

Squanch Games’ High on Life has been out for a couple of days. Players are having a great time trying out some of the amazing gameplay features that the title has to offer.

The game was co-created by Justin Roiland, who is one of the makers of the hit Adult Swim TV show Rick and Morty. This is why much of the narrative features tongue-in-cheek humor that closely reflects the one in the show.

High on Life's affiliation with Rick and Morty and its peculiar alien world is what has put the game on a lot of players’ radars. The title is currently available on Xbox and PC via Steam and Game Pass.

A lot of players are looking to check out the title after the reviews. As a result, PC users have been curious to find out what the game's official minimum and recommended settings are.

High On Life PC system requirements

Below is the list of hardware that players will require to optimally run High On Life on their systems:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4430K CPU @ 3.00GHz (4 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB)/AMD Radeon R9 290x (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6402p CPU @ 2.80GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)/AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

High On Life is not as graphically intensive as some of the other AAA titles that were released this year. The game is also rather small, and it takes approximately 10 to 12 hours to complete the story. However, a completionist run will take around 25 hours.

There is no open-world element to speak of. However, players will be able to make their way to new planets and explore hidden regions to get their hands on additional loot as well as items.

The talking weapons are one of the best parts of Squanch Games’ title, and their humor greatly contributes to how the narrative plays out.

