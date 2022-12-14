High On Life is without a doubt one of the most hilarious action-adventure titles to have come out in some time. The title was developed by Squanch Games with Justin Roiland, one of the makers of the hit TV show Rick and Morty as the co-creator. The game champions much of the humor from the show, with a lot of impulsive moments that you can opt into as you progress through the narrative.

One of the many impulsive moments in the game is when players get a prompt to stab Gene. It is one of the most random incidents to occur after you complete the first bounty in the game, where you take out 9-Torg.

Thereafter, you will be able to obtain Knifey, the talking knife, and then make your way back home. Gene will be surprised to see that you are still alive. It is at this point that Knifey will ask you to stab Gene, and you can either choose to let him be or give in to the knife’s whims and stab the NPC.

So what happens if you stab Gene in High On Life?

Unlike some other modern-day games where the developers make you face consequences for some of your actions in the game, High On Life does not have such a mechanic.

As mentioned, the title is co-created by one of the makers of Rick and Morty, which is primarily the reason why the game does not let you face consequences for any of your actions. The TV show has one of the craziest narratives and stabbing people for no reason has hardly ever led to the show's characters facing consequences.

If you do choose to stab Gene in High On Life, rest assured, you won't be in any real trouble. The NPC will simply shrug it off and get back to his normal self in a few moments, stating that he has survived way worse.

There is indeed a lot of reckless and impulsive stuff that you will be able to do in High On Life that will not affect the narrative.

A plus point with stabbing Gene is that it will fetch you the “Don't Knife the Hand That Feeds You” achievement, which is important if you are looking for a completionist run.

Since High On Life does not currently have a multiplayer mode, players will have to play the game solo. There is an incredible list of quirky characters in the title, with the talking guns and weapons being some of the best aspects of the game.

The title is currently out for Xbox and PC with the developers yet to confirm if it will be making its way to PlayStation consoles anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes