Fact Check: Does High On Life have multiplayer co-op?

High on Life is finally live for Xbox and Microsoft Windows along with making its way to the Game Pass subscription as well as Steam. The game is co-created by Justin Roiland, who is one of the makers of the hit TV show Rick and Morty, which is why many community members are looking forward to this comedic action-adventure game.

The premise of the game revolves around humanity being threatened by an alien cartel that wants to use them as drugs. The task of the protagonist will be to rescue the human race while being equipped with talking guns that are incredibly humorous and charismatic.

This sci-fi title by Squanch Games has indeed got many interested in trying it out, with some community members being curious about a handful of features and mechanics in the title. Many are wondering if High On Life has co-op multiplayer features where they will be able to explore the quirky world and narrative of the game with friends.

Unfortunately, High On Life will not offer any multiplayer or co-op functionality and will strictly retain a single-player experience.

High On Life will be a single-player experience with no multiplayer or co-op functionality

Players looking for a multiplayer experience in High On Life will be disappointed by the fact that the title will not support any online co-op or PvP features. Squanch Games has previously confirmed that the game will strictly retain a single-player experience, hence, you will not be able to join your friends for any sort of online experience and vice versa.

From all the gameplay reveals and trailers that have been showcased thus far, the title does come off as a solo experience with a linear narrative. There will be planets that players will be able to explore in the game, however, these will act more like levels where players will be able to complete story missions as well as bounties.

Additionally, the game will also lack any open world elements, while there will be various areas that players will get to explore on every planet. This is more about finding hidden secrets and encountering Luglox chests.

This will be mainly about helping the protagonist get stronger and making progression in the campaign significantly easier. As the narrative is linear in terms of its approach, it’s not all that surprising that the game will not be supporting any multiplayer aspects like PvP or co-op.

High On Life is out now for Steam and Game Pass, and players will be able to enjoy the new action-adventure on Microsoft’s video game subscription model.

