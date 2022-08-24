High on Life from Rick and Morty creator debuts gameplay at Gamescom 2022 

Gamescom is one of the biggest events in the gaming industry, as it presents a global stage for developers and publishers to showcase their latest projects. One of the games this year is High on Life, which is a comedic biopunk first-person shooter title from Squanch Games.

The quirky project comes directly from Justin Roiland, creator of Rick and Morty. The showrunner is also the voice behind the iconic Rick Sanchez.

Emulating Rick and Morty's hilarious tropes and quirks, High on Life sets the same bar as Justin Roiland's show, which was evident during the Gamescom 2022 presentation.

High on Life showcased during Gamescom 2022

While some shooting games are known for ridiculous gameplay elements, High on Life takes it up a notch by introducing talking guns. On June 12, 2022, Squanch Games first teased their title and showed a bit of gameplay.

However, at Gamescom 2022, the creators provided fans with comprehensive gameplay footage of High on Life and justified its comparisons with Rick and Morty.

Featuring a colorful and wacky world, fans of Roiland's show will definitely be intrigued by the title. The gameplay footage showcased an enemy named 9-Torg, an alien whose anatomical structure resembles that of a mantis. Judging from the gameplay, the character could pop up as one of the main in-game bosses.

Like Rick and Morty, High on Life is also brimming with mordant humor. Coupled with that, talking weapons are more than willing to assert themselves during gameplay. In fact, each gun and equipment has its own personality.

The gun showcased in the Gamescom trailer was giving tips to players and offered instructions throughout levels. This is a far cry from the generic shooting games seen in the genre.

The biopunk shooter game will be released on December 13, 2022, and will be exclusively available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Xbox Game Pass owners will be delighted by the quirky shooter's arrival on Day One of its release. With that being said, it remains to be seen whether fans will enjoy Justin Roiland's foray into the gaming industry.

While the game was supposed to arrive on October 25, a series of delays pushed back its release date. With that being said, following this showcase, no further delays are anticipated from the developers' end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul