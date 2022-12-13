How to open Luglox Chests in High On Life

There is a lot that you will discover in the comedic and quirky world of High On Life. While the title does not exactly fall under the open-world category, there are still a lot of areas that you will be able to explore as you progress through the narrative.

As you complete missions, you will be able to travel in and out of planets, which act as levels in the game. These planets will also contain two to three discoverable areas where you can find Luglox Chests.

PC Game Pass @XboxGamePassPC just another day in the life as a bounty hunter with chatty weapon companions



jump into @HighOnLifeGame TOMORROW! just another day in the life as a bounty hunter with chatty weapon companionsjump into @HighOnLifeGame TOMORROW! https://t.co/hxb7FEMkkf

Luglox Chests contain a variety of loot, but you will not be able to open them as soon as High On Life starts. You will come across these chests very early in the narrative. However, the game will not permit you to access what’s inside until you have progressed a bit more in the main mission.

Today’s guide goes over how you can open Luglox Chests in the game.

You must progress a fair bit in High On Life’s main narrative to find and open Luglox Chests

As mentioned earlier, you will not be able to unlock the various Luglox Chests in High On Life as soon as the game begins. You will need to progress a fair bit in the title’s main narrative to be able to unlock the feature that lets you access the loot contained inside these chests.

To loot the Luglox Chests in the game, you can follow the instructions below:

Obtain Knifey first. Knifey is one of the first weapons that you can get in the game. It can be obtained after you complete High On Life’s first bounty hunt mission, where you will be going after 9-Torg.

Since it is one of the first missions that you will undertake in the title, you will automatically be able to get your hands on Knifey. You will not have to wait for too long. Just after the initial bounty objective, you will be able to start unlocking the Luglox chests in the game.

Once you have obtained Knifey, all you will need to do is go near a Luglox chest and then interact with it. The protagonist will be able to gain the ability to jive open the chests in the game.

Since you will be able to get Knifey early in the game, you will not be passing by too many chests. This means you can always go back to the locations where you spotted the chests to open them.

Since High On Life is not an open-world game and has a linear narrative and world design, you won't have much trouble finding all the Luglox chests in the game. It's recommended that you get all of them if you are looking to unlock all the achievements that the title has to offer.

High on Life is now available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass.

Poll : 0 votes