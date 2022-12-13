Fact Check: Will High On Life make its way to the PS4 and PS5?

High On Life is considered by many to be one of the most hilarious games to have been released in recent times.

With the title finally getting its release earlier today, many in the community are looking forward to trying it out for themselves and finding everything that Squanch Games have brought to the table.

Xbox @Xbox Kenny from High On Life has an important message to share Kenny from High On Life has an important message to share https://t.co/kSmHNYSWbM

The title was made in cooperation with Justin Roiland, one of the makers of the hit TV show Rick and Morty, which is another reason why so many in the community are looking forward to trying the title out.

However, the game is currently out on Xbox and PC via Steam and Game Pass, which has led many in the community to wonder if the action-adventure will ever be making its way to the Sony consoles.

Unfortunately, for PlayStation users, High On Life is unlikely to make its way to the PS4 and PS5. The game was announced as a Console Launch Exclusive, and will likely remain so in the coming months.

There are currently no plans for High On Life release for the PS4 and PS5

It’s quite unfortunate for PlayStation users looking forward to trying out the game when it was initially announced. However, subsequent gameplay reveals have advertised the title as a PC and an Xbox console exclusive.

This will likely remain so, as Squanch Games is yet to provide any details on future plans for allowing the title to make its way to the PlayStation 4 or 5. While it might seem impossible right now, the developers could look to port it to the Sony console in a few years.

While the possibilities are rather slim, there is still a chance that with enough demand, a PlayStation port for High On Life might be on the cards.

PC and Xbox players can enjoy the game as a part of Microsoft’s subscription model. Alternatively, they can even look to purchase the game on Steam or on the Pass if they wish to retain it forever and not just depend on the monthly subscription plan to enjoy the game.

High On Life will feature a very linear narrative that lacks any multiplayer or co-op, as well as open-world elements. There will be new planets available for players to explore, however, these will act more as levels and have areas containing Luglox chests that one can go about encountering and opening.

