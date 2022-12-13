How long does it take to complete High On Life?

High On Life was one of the most anticipated game releases in 2022, with one of the major reasons being that the title was co-created by Justin Roiland, one of the makers of the hit TV show Rick and Morty. The game seems to have replicated similar humor as well as alien art design which one can see in Adult Swim’s series.

PC Game Pass @XboxGamePassPC just another day in the life as a bounty hunter with chatty weapon companions



jump into @HighOnLifeGame TOMORROW! just another day in the life as a bounty hunter with chatty weapon companionsjump into @HighOnLifeGame TOMORROW! https://t.co/hxb7FEMkkf

In the game, you play as a bounty hunter who is out to take down members of the Alien cartel. The narrative revolves around the premise that humanity is being threatened by the very same Alien cartel that wishes to use people as a sort of drug.

It’s up to the protagonist, the bounty hunter, to rescue the human race from their clutches, and do so while piloting talking guns that are incredibly humorous and charming.

High On Life’s narrative is by far one of the best features of the game, which is why many gamers in the community are a bit curious as to how long it takes to beat Squanch Games’ latest title.

High On Life approximate play time

The approximate time to beat High On Life has been revealed by the studio director of Squanch games, Mike Fridley. According to the developer, it will take approximately 10 to 12 hours to complete the main story mission.

The narrative as well as the campaign of the game is rather linear, and due to the lack of an open-world element, players will not be straying much from the main objective. Hence, just completing the story will take somewhere around 12 hours.

However, for completionists who are looking for 100% completion by unlocking all the achievements and trophies, the total play time could be around 25 hours.

There will be additional side quests as well as exploration on certain planets in order to obtain all the achievements in the game. While High On Life is not an open-world adventure game, there are areas on all the planets that you will be able to explore in order to get your hands on Luglox chests, Warp Disks, and other interesting secrets.

Obtaining all Luglox chests is important if you are looking to go for a completionist run in the game. It will take double the time of the main narrative and as it’s inherently a very short game, there really is not much to do in terms of side content.

Poll : 0 votes