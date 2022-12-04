Where to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 8?

Rick and Morty dropped episode 8 of season 6 on November 27, 2022. It is one of the final episodes of the current season and fans have deemed it to be an intense one.

The adult animated series has garnered a passionate cult following throughout the previous 5 seasons and the current one as well.

The eccentric frontman Rick Sanchez gets the spotlight in this episode as we are given a deeper glimpse into his psyche. The episode starts with a disclaimer, notifying the audience about trigger warnings related to suicide and self-harm.

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 8 can be streamed on Netflix

Rick and Morty season 6 is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and its host channel, the Adult Swim website. You can download the Adult Swim app available on iOS and Android.

Currently, Rick and Morty is not available on Hulu but is expected to arrive on the network soon.

The preceding episode 7 was one hell of a ride considering how much the plot played with meta-narration. Rick and Morty is known for its surrealistic storylines that often explore weird concepts and inter-dimensional enterprises, making the viewers question reality.

The episode also breaks the fourth wall pretty easily, and it gets stranger by the minute.

Several ludicrous and outright wacky incidents in the episode include Rick asking Morty to marry him, meatballs falling from the sky, Jack the Ripper from the Victorian era making an appearance, and Tony Hawk playing super sleuths with the titular duo.

Episode 8, titled Analyze Piss, carries forward the tradition with its familiar strangeness. Dr. Wong, the best therapist in the universe, makes a comeback, and we see some breakthrough moments in Rick's character arc, which becomes a pivotal idea for the episode.

The next episode, season 6 episode 9, is set to release on December 4, 2022, with the show finally resuming its weekly release schedule.

The season is almost at its end with only two more episodes to go before the conclusion and the fandom cannot wait to see what the season finale has in store this time.

