5 highly-anticipated FPS games releasing in 2023

FPS games are some of the most popular shooter video games around. There is no dearth of options for adrenaline-pumping gunplay that allows gamers to forget about everything happening around them and completely immerse themselves in a fast-paced combat zone.

Having said that, let’s take a look at what the future of FPS games looks like in 2023.

5 great FPS games to look forward to in 2023

1) S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

GSC Game World Platforms: Xbox X/S and PC

Xbox X/S and PC Release date: December 2023

The second installment of the Stalker series, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, was due to be released this year. However, because of the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia, the developers have decided to stall the release for a while.

This upcoming FPS game will take gamers straight into the lethal zones of Chernobyl’s nuclear disaster sites in Ukraine, which are full of dangerous enemies, nuclear hazards, and secret mysteries to unravel.

2) Warhammer 40000: Boltgun

Developer: Auroch Digital

Auroch Digital Platforms: PlayStation4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

PlayStation4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC Release date: 2023 (TBA)

The Warhammer 40k franchise has titles that range from MMORPGs to turn-based tactical games. The upcoming Warhammer 40000: Boltgun is a fascinating FPS game to watch out for. The game pays homage to the legendary retro shooter titles of the late 90s and, as such, has a pixelated aesthetic similar to that of the original DOOM.

In terms of gameplay, Warhammer 40000: Boltgun will offer a frantic FPS experience where gamers will take on the role of a Space Marine navigating a vast galaxy full of monsters and demons from the Warhammer 40K universe.

3) Judas

Developer: Ghost Story Games

Ghost Story Games Platform: PC

PC Release date: Late 2023

Judas is an upcoming narrative-driven FPS adventure developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio started by Ken Levine, the principal developer of legendary titles System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite. The announcement of this upcoming FPS game came as a pleasant surprise during the recently held The Game Awards 2022.

No information about the overarching narrative has been revealed so far, but from the early teasers, it can be inferred that Judas is about intergalactic space travel and survival.

4) Payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Overkill Software Platforms: PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC Release date: 2023 (TBA)

Pull off dangerous heists with your friends in Payday 3 (Image via Overkill Software)

The Payday series has achieved legendary status among FPS adventure lovers due to it having some of the most memorable heists in video gaming history. Payday 2 was well-received due to its excellent DLC content. The developers have confirmed that the third installment, Payday 3, is under development and is set to be released sometime in 2023.

5) Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Platforms: Xbox Series X/S and PC

Xbox Series X/S and PC Release date: First half of 2023

Starfield is an open-world action-adventure title that offers both FPS and third-person views, and many believe that this is Bethesda Game Studios’ most ambitious project to date. Fans have been waiting for a while now to get their hands on Starfield. Not much information is available about the game, but it looks to be a genre-defining open-world FPS adventure.

