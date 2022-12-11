5 games confirmed for debut at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 proved to be quite exciting. The never-before-seen trailers of some of the most anticipated games in recent months, from Star Wars: Jedi Survivor to Final Fantasy 16, were revealed during the event.

Beyond the usual suspects, this year’s Game Awards presented enticing footage of a few upcoming debutants. Here are five games that were introduced to the world for the first time during the ceremony.

Crush Team Rumble and 4 other new games announced at The Game Awards

1) Judas

Developer: Studio18

Studio18 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Releasing: Late 2023

Ken Levine, the creator of popular FPS adventure series BioShock, revealed a narrative-driven, single-player FPS titled named Judas at The Game Awards 2022. Focusing on survival, the game promises a wacky storyline set in space.

The trailer of the game that was showcased at the event gave a small glimpse of what players can expect. The official release dates for Judas have not been announced yet, but gamers can expect this highly-anticipated title to be released in late 2023.

2) Crash Team Rumble

Developer: Toys for Bob

Toys for Bob Genre: Multiplayer co-op action

Multiplayer co-op action Releasing: Sometime in 2023

Crash Team Rumble is a brand new 4v4 multiplayer combat game where iconic heroes and villains will be pitted against one another. Players will be tasked to protect their zones and lead their squads to victory. Crash Team Rumble promises plenty of smash-and-dash fun, and it’s definitely a title worth keeping tabs on next year.

3) Earthblade

Developer: Extremely OK Games

Extremely OK Games Genre: Side-scrolling action platformer

Side-scrolling action platformer Releasing: 2024

Extremely OK Games, the makers of charming single-player action platformer Celeste, revealed a brand new side-scrolling platformer title called Earthblade at The Game Awards 2022.

The trailer showcased stunning visuals, hypnotic music, and a very interesting art-style. Earthblade promises to offer endless opportunities for exploration in a vast pixel-art-themed world.

4) Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

Developer: Upstream Arcade

Upstream Arcade Genre: Indie Action-adventure

Indie Action-adventure Releasing: TBA

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is going to be a rogue-like action-adventure brawler that takes cues from Mike Mignola's stylish comic book series of the same name. The trailer showcased at The Game Awards 2022 indicated that the title will feature an original story with Hellboy as the protagonist, in partnership with Dark Horse Comics.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd doesn’t have an official release date yet, but the game will be available across PC and PlayStation devices as well as Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch.

5) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Developer: Don’t Nod

Don’t Nod Genre: RPG action-adventure

RPG action-adventure Releasing: End of 2023

This is probably Focus Entertainment and Don’t Nod's most ambitious project to date. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an RPG adventure set in 1695 that will take players straight into haunted regions in North America.

Players will be taking on the roles of a ghost-hunter duo who join hands to stop the evil spirits wreaking havoc on the living. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden takes inspiration from the Witcher series and promises a heavily narrative-driven storyline.

Which of these are you looking forward to?

