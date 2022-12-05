7 best platformer games released in 2022

Platformer games have been around since the early 90s, and it’s amazing to see how the popular genre has matured over the years.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



So far these 5 games are set to advance.



Pick your favorite 5:



Round 3 begins Monday to pick the winning game. Just 3 hours remain in #TheGameAwards Players' Voice: Round 2 voting.So far these 5 games are set to advance.Pick your favorite 5: bit.ly/tga22players Round 3 begins Monday to pick the winning game. Just 3 hours remain in #TheGameAwards Players' Voice: Round 2 voting.So far these 5 games are set to advance.Pick your favorite 5: bit.ly/tga22playersRound 3 begins Monday to pick the winning game. https://t.co/dcRoNlTjo1

Platformers come in many shapes and sizes, from action-oriented platformer titles to puzzle solving adventures. When it comes to gaming, 2022 has been mostly dominated by vast open-world adventure titles such as Elden Ring, Forbidden Horizon West, and Stray. However, there have been plenty of innovative platformers as well that fans of the genre should not miss out on.

Here’s a handpicked list of some of the best newly released platformer games that hit the market in 2022:

Note: This article solely reflects the author’s views

Sonic Frontiers, Tunic, and 5 other new platformer games that brightened up 2022

1) Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice, TUNIC Team, Isometricorp Games Limited, 22nd Century Toys LLC

Andrew Shouldice, TUNIC Team, Isometricorp Games Limited, 22nd Century Toys LLC Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where players take on the role of a crafty fox possessing ancient supernatural abilities in a mysterious land filled with monsters. The core gameplay offers a blend between the exploration in The Legend of Zelda and the combat in Dark Souls.

The graphics and art design have a unique charm, and the game does very little handholding. The world of Tunic has plenty of weapons that can be collected and a massive map. If you are someone who enjoys old-school 3D platformer games, then Tunic is definitely a title you should pick up.

2) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Developer: HAL Laboratory

HAL Laboratory Platforms available: Nintendo Switch

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the thirteenth mainline entry in Nintendo's Kirby series. The game has been nominated for the 'Best Family Game' category in this year’s TGA event coming up in a few days.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a light-hearted and colorful adventure that focuses on ability-based combat.

3) Olli Olli World

Developers: Roll7

Roll7 Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

The Olli Olli series has been around since 2014, and they released Olli Olli World this year, the third installment in the series.

Olli Olli World is a sports platformer game about skateboarding that takes place in the charming world of Radlandia. Players can pull off insane tricks, skate endlessly across a vibrant world, and complete side quests in this addictive and easy-to-learn skateboarding platformer title.

4) Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Platforms available: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

The longstanding Sonic franchise released Sonic Frontiers this year. The game was a bold move for the franchise since it altered the usual formula by introducing an open-world environment for the first time in a Sonic game.

Taking place in the vibrant Starfall Islands, Sonic fans have enjoyed collecting golden rings and taking down powerful monsters with lightning-fast dashing combos.

Released just a month ago, Sonic Frontiers is currently leading the voting charts in the fan section of the Game of the Year category, which carries a total weightage score of 10 percent in deciding the winner.

5) LEGO Starwars: The Skywalker’s Saga

Developers: Traveller's Tales

Traveller's Tales Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

LEGO Starwars: The Skywalker’s Saga is an open-world action-adventure title that is a fun way to relive some of the iconic moments in the nine Star Wars films.

Arguably the best LEGO game ever made, The Skywalker’s Saga has all the necessary ingredients for a successful game, including a long list of side quests and challenging boss fights. It is easily one of the standout platformer games of 2022.

6) Infernax

Developer: Berzerk Studio

Berzerk Studio Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

A classic Metroidvania title that does not hold back on the blood and gore, Infernax is a pixelated platformer game that offers plenty of side missions and a ton of secrets to unravel. Interestingly, Infernax also has multiple branched endings. It’s easy to play, doesn’t require a powerful PC, and is definitely worth trying this winter.

7) Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Developer: Studio MDHR

Studio MDHR Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

A super-addictive run-and-gun platformer game, Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course delivers fantastic core gameplay and an endless boss rush experience.

The Delicious Last Course is a follow-up expansion that introduces a new character and new bosses. The game is known for its challenging boss fights, so don’t expect a smooth ride in this hand-drawn adventure.

Poll : 0 votes