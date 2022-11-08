Sonic Frontiers is the first open-world sonic game and features a ton of exploration and quests. Consequently, it also has a longer playtime than most Sonic games usually do.

How long does Sonic Frontiers take to beat?

Depending on how much you plan to explore, the game can vary greatly in length.

Rushing through to the end of the campaign will take players around 10 to 15 hours.

An average player would likely take 20 to 30 hours to complete the game.

Players hoping to complete the game in its entirety, by exploring the entire map and leveling up Sonic will need around 40 to 50 hours to achieve it.

As a result of its focus on open-world exploration, players can complete the game at their leisure.

What can players do in Sonic Frontiers?

This title features the return of the beloved Hedgehog for his 30th anniversary. Developed by the Sonic team, players must guide Sonic through the mysterious Starfall Islands to obtain the Chaos Emeralds.

The world of Starfall Island has a ton of things to explore (image via Sega)

The game features a vast open world for players to explore, all the while incorporating classic Sonic puzzles and platforming elements into the gameplay. Combat has also been improved upon to take advantage of the open world, and Sonic’s speed and abilities are key to tackling these challenges.

Sonic pummels an enemy (image via Sega)

The game world is divided into five main ‘open-zone’ islands with various challenges spread across the map, marked by several '?' symbols. Completing quests will unlock parts of the map and a rail network to travel on.

The names of each island is detailed below:

Ares Island

Chaos Island

Rhea Island

Ouranos Island

Kronos Island

Each island has several portals scattered around, which teleport players to mini-levels featuring gameplay similar to that of old-school Sonic titles. Unlocking these portals requires Gear. There are a total of 30 missions to complete on the islands of Sonic Frontiers.

The game also features a revamped combat system. The world of Sonic Frontiers is filled with dangerous foes and bosses to challenge drop collectibles when defeated. Enemies require players to strategize using Sonic’s various combat abilities, which can be upgraded via a skill tree.

A return to form?

Sonic Frontiers can easily be described as the series’ most ambitious title to date. It features the titular protagonist Sonic’s foray into the open-world format of video games, with a unique spin on the formula.

Classic 3D traversal returns (image via Sega)

3D Sonic games have historically been a mixed bag of results to date, and this title aims to change that. With huge expectations from fans, the game mostly delivers. Beautiful, lush environments and wonderful traversal help to augment the experience. The sandboxed gameplay has been met with generally favorable reviews from critics, who have praised both its gameplay, exploration, and sound design.

Sonic Frontiers was released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 8, 2022.

