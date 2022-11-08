5 video games coming out this week

There are several new video games coming out this week in November. Established franchises are set to provide another part of their epic series, and a major revival of an older franchise is on hand as well. There are many options to play on all systems, just around the corner.

In this article, we're going to take a look at five games that are set to be released this week in November. From major AAA titles to celebrations of past titles in the form of a collection, this list will help you figure out what to get your hands on next. This article will feature information about releases on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and even PC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

5 video games to get your hands on this week in November

1) Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is the latest in the long-running franchise that dates all the way back to 1991. The game will be released today, November 8, on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The title will feature a mix of Sonic's 3D style of platforming but in an open world. It is a first in the series as all previous entries have been level-based; however, there will be some linear levels as well. Defeating bosses will give you pieces of a portal that will allow you to go into Cyber Space and traverse linear-designed levels in the style of older games.

2) God of War Ragnarök

On November 9, the ninth edition of the God of War franchise will hit the shelves. Christopher Judge will return as the voice of Kratos despite some initial rumors that the developers were going back to the original voice actor, TC Carson. The title was originally delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some health problems affecting Christopher Judge.

God of War Ragnarok will continue further in Norse mythology. Sony announced that this will be the final game to feature this setting, and the plot will feature an end-of-the-world-styled storyline. However, it seems unlikely that the series will end overall.

The game is not an open world, but has been described as having "openness." Players will have to play it firsthand to find out exactly what that means. The title will be released only on PS4 and PS5.

3) Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50, a compilation game, will be released on November 11. It will act as an interactive journey through the history of the company, and almost sounds like a video game version of a documentary. It will feature roughly 100 titles, and the games will come from the entire history of Atari, from its early arcade days, to its 8-Bit machine, to the Atari Jaguar & Lynx, among other consoles.

There will also be six games that will be reimagined and presented for a modern audience. They are Haunted Houses, Neo Breakout, Quadratank, Swordquest: AirWorld, VCTR-SCTR, and Yars' Revenge Enhanced. It will be available on all major consoles and PC.

4) Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Square Enix is set to release the most recent entry in their Ogre Battle series. Tactics OrgeL Reborn will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but not Xbox. It is based on the 2010 game, Tactics Orge: Let Us Cling Together. The title was originally a remake of a 1995 Tactics Ogre game.

Fans of Final Fantasy Tactics will be interested in this game. It mixes RPG style with Tactics, and is filled with high drama. While FFT is the most remembered entry into this style of gameplay, the Ogre Battle series is considered one of the forefathers of the entire genre. You can get your hands on a copy on November 11.

5) Vampire Survivors

With this title, Xbox users will be getting a game that will not be made available to other console owners. Vampire Survivors, which was released for PC last month, will be coming out on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 10. The game has already been lauded on PC as being one of the best offerings of 2022.

It is a top-down shoot-em-up experience. A stylization based on gaming of old. You control a character that continuously shoots weapons against hordes of monsters. It is worth noting that the creatures you fight aren't vampires, despite the title saying so outright. It was initially a minor title, but proved popular on steam, and has earned its way to an Xbox release.

These are just some of the games coming out next week. Which one are you most interested in playing?

