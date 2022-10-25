God of War: Ragnarok spoilers are available across nine realms, just weeks before launch

Leaks for God of War: Ragnarok have surfaced on the internet a few weeks before its release date. A YouTube reviewer's PS account appears to be auto-sharing screenshots of the game, thus revealing key moments not shown to the public yet.

The new God of War game arrives early next month, and fans can't contain their excitement. However, if they want to avoid running across spoilers for the game, they must be wary of social media platforms until the game's release.

Okami Games @Okami13_ Be careful folks. It looks like a huge dump of God of War Ragnarok spoilers just hit the internet from some reviewer.



I'm hearing there's around 60+ screenshots with huge story spoilers in them and more.



Time to go full blackout mode for the next 2 weeks. Be careful folks. It looks like a huge dump of God of War Ragnarok spoilers just hit the internet from some reviewer.I'm hearing there's around 60+ screenshots with huge story spoilers in them and more.Time to go full blackout mode for the next 2 weeks. https://t.co/mSANnk8E6z

God of War: Ragnarok arrives on PlayStation 4 & 5 on November 9, 2022

The upcoming entry looks to be an evolution of what's come before. Players on Reddit have compiled newly unveiled images of the game, some of which could be considered spoilers. Speculation abounds as to what new encounters and lore details will make an appearance. Not many games out there are driven by Norse mythology or the events of Ragnarok.

What is God of War: Ragnarok about?

With Fimbulwinter well underway, Kratos and Atreus journey to each of the Nine Realms. They must search for answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world in a catastrophic event called Ragnarok. Along the way, they will explore mythical landscapes and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarok grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.

Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and establish his role in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs. Instruments of war: The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian Shield return, alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he battles gods and monsters across Nine Realms to protect his family.

Those interested in knowing how Santa Monica's upcoming action-adventure is shaping up can read our God of War: Ragnarok preview. It will be released on November 9, 2022 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

