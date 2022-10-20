God of War Ragnarok disk space requirements revealed for all platforms and regions

God of War Ragnarok will get its worldwide release in a few days, but the community now has more insight into the game's package. The new information includes the pre-load date and, more importantly, the amount of disk space required on the PlayStation.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next journey of Kratos and Atreus following the success of the 2018 release. The first game of the Norse saga received massive acclaim from fans and has been ported onto PCs. Enthusiasts have been speculating for a long time about the PS release.

With pre-load dates out, players can download the game beforehand. The size requirements will allow players to ensure that their console hard disks have available space. Interestingly, the rumored file sizes seem to differ between consoles and regions, with the latter hinting at possible extra content.

God of War Ragnarok will be available for pre-load at the start of November

The game's graphical intensity makes fans expect the God of War Ragnarok to be storage-heavy. Earlier in the evening, rumors hinted at the upcoming release requiring more than 100 GB of storage space in most instances.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize God of War Ragnarök (PS4-PS5)



🟩 US :



🟧 PS4 : 106.9 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟫 PS5 : 84 GB (Version: 1.001.000)



🟨 EU :



🟦 PS4 : 118.519 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟪 PS5 : 90-100 GB (exact size soon)



Pre-Load : November 2

Launch : November 9



In the US, the game will require 106.9 GB of space for version 1.0 on the PS4. Its PS5 counterpart will require around 84 GB of space for the launch edition, and it could go up on both platforms following future updates.

The game will take up more space in the EU on both platforms. On PS4, players will require approximately 118.51 GB of storage, whereas they will be able to save more space in the advanced current-gen variant. The exact size remains unknown, but 90-100 GB is the likely range.

God of War Ragnarok releases worldwide on November 9, but players will be able to save a lot of their time beforehand. As of November 2, they can pre-load the game on their respective consoles, which will be available on both old and current-gen consoles.

It should be noted that file sizes and storage space allocation can often change due to last moment modifications. Fans will have to keep some more allocation space in hand if it takes up a few more GBs.

Interest for the title remains high as God of War Ragnarok will take fans on a new journey where Kratos and Atreus will be undertaking a challenging task. Their goal is to avoid Ragnarok at all costs, but it's easier said than done. Players can expect the signature combat style, gameplay mechanics, and a lore-rich story as the father-son duo sets out on their latest adventure.

