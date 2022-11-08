Sonic Frontiers trophy guide - How to get all Achievements

Sonic Frontiers is here, and with it comes new adventures, challenges, and foes! A vast, open-world experience, Sonic the Hedgehog has never encountered danger quite like this. While the game itself can be challenging for many gamers, the trophies are not! There are no missable trophies, none that are particularly glitched out, and you can get them all in one run.

If you fail to get them all in SEGA's latest release, you can go back and continue through your previous playthrough, unlocking the remaining trophies, as you explore the Starfall Islands. What awaits players, though? Will you need to play on the hardest difficulty? We’ve got you covered for the Sonic Frontiers trophy information.

What trophies are available for gamers in Sonic Frontiers?

There are 41 trophies for Sonic Frontiers, and thankfully, none of them require online play, and none of them are expressly missable. These trophies are all pretty easy to get, making this an enjoyable experience for gamers looking to cruise through the latest Sonic adventure.

Perhaps the best news of all, none of these require a difficult component. That means you can put the game on easy and get a Platinum trophy.

The trophy list for Sonic Frontiers

Trophies Completed!: Collected all trophies.

The Journey Begins: Completed the Kronos Island tutorials.

The Beginning: Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Kronos Island.

Ancient Defiance: Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Ares Island.

Futile Resistance: Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Chaos Island.

Hope Across Ages: Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Ouranos Island.

A Land at Peace: Defeated the final threat and completed the main story.

Kronos Island Expert: Viewed all Side Stories on Kronos Island.

Ares Island Expert: Viewed all Side Stories on Ares Island.

Chaos Island Expert: Viewed all Side Stories on Chaos Island.

Ouranos Island Expert: Viewed all Side Stories on Ouranos Island.

Expert Historian: Viewed all Side Stories.

Kronos Island Explorer: Completed all Challenges on Kronos Island and fully revealed the map.

Ares Island Explorer: Completed all Challenges on Ares Island and fully revealed the map.

Chaos Island Explorer: Completed all Challenges on Chaos Island and fully revealed the map.

Ouranos Island Explorer: Completed all Challenges on Ouranos Island and fully revealed the map.

Unrivaled Aptitude: Unlocked all Skills.

Speed Demon: Activated a Power Boost for the first time.

Combo Convert: Performed a Phantom Rush for the first time, outside of the training simulator.

Combo Crackerjack: Performed Phantom Rush 50 times, outside of the training simulator.

Koco Leader: Gathered 200 Koco.

Elder Koco Encounter: Spoke with Elder Koco for the first time.

Hermit Koco Encounter: Spoke with Hermit Koco for the first time.

Herculean Hedgehog: raised Power Level to MAX.

Easy Prey: Defeated all enemy types.

Unknown Threat: Defeated a guardian for the first time.

Threats Identified: Defeated all guardian types.

Swath of Destruction: Destroyed 100 breakable objects.

Celestial Rain: Encountered a starfall for the first time.

Kronos Island Memories: Repaired all Portals on Kronos Island.

Ares Island Memories: Repaired all Portals on Chaos Island.

Ouranos Island Memories: Repaired all Portals on Ouranos Island.

Perfect Run: Completed all Missions in one Cyber Space area.

Superior Ranking: Achieved Rank S time, for the first time in a Cyber Space area.

Big Encounter: Completed the fishing tutorial.

Ticket to Tranquility: Earned 100 Purple Coins.

Earned 100 Purple Coins. Angler’s Club: Landed all catches at one fishing spot.

The Sonic Frontiers trophies are very easy to get. Players should probably focus on completing a map for an island every time they get to a new one, anyway. Exploring the whole of the new island, it is important to find all of the various Challenges in Sonic Frontiers.

Since you can play the entire game on easy and unlock all of the trophies, it will not be a hard game to unlock everything on. If you miss something in your exploration, you can always go back post-game and wrap it all up to get your very easy Platinum trophy.

