The DioField Chronicle trophy guide

The DioField Chronicle is the latest real-time strategy RPG from Square Enix, and with it comes trophies to unlock. As the game does not feature any online components, these trophies come down to the player's skill and time invested in the tactics game.

There are 40 total trophies in the game, which includes a Platinum for those playing the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. But what trophies are available in The DioField Chronicle, and how do players unlock them?

What trophies or achievements are available in The DioField Chronicle?

The DioField Chronicle is an RPG strategy game that only has offline gameplay, so players do not have to worry about grinding online matches in any capacity. Players on the Sony console will also have their Platinum trophy as a reward for completing the game.

Platinum Trophy

Master of DioField: Obtain all trophies

The story-based trophies are “Secret” trophies in The DioField Chronicle, as they pertain to important parts of the game. However, the trophy titles do not give too much away regarding the plot's actual details.

Story-based Trophies

Steady Progress: Complete chapter one

Complete chapter one Looming Tragedy: Complete chapter two

Complete chapter two Blood, Sweat and Tears: Complete chapter three

Complete chapter three Excising the Corrupt : Complete chapter four

: Complete chapter four Fall from Grace: Complete chapter five

Complete chapter five A New King Rises: Complete chapter six

Complete chapter six A Fragile Peace: Complete the game

Thankfully, most of these trophies for The DioField Chronicle are incredibly easy to complete. It does not require the player to complete every Sub Quest, unlock every single weapon and skill, or master all of the Magilumic Orbs. The hardest ones will probably be defeating five enemies at once or farming a million guld (in-game currency).

Miscellaneous trophies

Covert Operations: Complete a Sub Quest

Complete a Sub Quest Ready the Troops: Purchase a weapon

Purchase a weapon Finishing Touches: Purchase an accessory

Purchase an accessory Forewarned is Forearmed: Develop a weapon

Develop a weapon An Ace in the Hole: Conduct Magilumic Orb research

Conduct Magilumic Orb research Proven Skill: Acquire an ability

Acquire an ability Training and Results: Acquire a skill on the Skill Tree

Acquire a skill on the Skill Tree Victory Goes to the Indomitable: use the Battle Log

use the Battle Log Comrades in Arms: Revive an incapacitated ally

Revive an incapacitated ally Perks of the Job: Acquire a treasure chest

Acquire a treasure chest Gigas Slayer: Defeat a Gigas

Defeat a Gigas Salamander Slayer: Defeat a Salamander

Defeat a Salamander Coerul Slayer: Defeat a Coerul

Defeat a Coerul Ouroboros Slayer: Defeat an Ouroboros

Defeat an Ouroboros Skeleton Slayer: Defeat a Skeletal Dragon

Defeat a Skeletal Dragon Spendthrift: Spend 100,000 guld

Spend 100,000 guld Millionaire: Acquire 1,000,000 guld

Acquire 1,000,000 guld Fully Fledged Fox: Defeat 100 enemies

Defeat 100 enemies Legendary Soldier: Defeat 500 enemies

Defeat 500 enemies Efficient Dispatch: Defeat 5 or more enemies at once

Defeat 5 or more enemies at once Overwhelming Force: Deal 1,500 or more damage with one attack

Deal 1,500 or more damage with one attack Bonds of Friendship: Complete a Character Quest

Complete a Character Quest Bolstered Force: Recruit Donovar, Chappleman, and Zoruaq

Recruit Donovar, Chappleman, and Zoruaq Good Commander: Acquire 25 Blue Fox badges

Acquire 25 Blue Fox badges Alchemist: Unlock 4 Engravings for any Magilumic Orb

Unlock 4 Engravings for any Magilumic Orb Collector: Collect 15 types of weapon in a category

Collect 15 types of weapon in a category Cadet: Acquire 7 skills for any unit type

Acquire 7 skills for any unit type Fledgling Tactician: Acquire 10 bonus rewards from missions

Acquire 10 bonus rewards from missions Proficient Tactician: Acquire 50 bonus rewards from missions

Acquire 50 bonus rewards from missions Legendary Tactician: Acquire 100 bonus rewards from missions

Acquire 100 bonus rewards from missions Burgeoning Might: Raise a character’s level to 30

Raise a character’s level to 30 Ultimate Mastery: Raise a character’s level to 50

Players can unlock the Platinum trophy on a Sony console by completing all of these trophies. Many of these are particularly easy and can be achieved by simply playing the game as normal.

The DioField Chronicle is a strategy RPG from Square Enix that offers players a number of characters to play as, each with a set number of weapon types they can equip. Teams of four will enter combat in a real-time strategy setting with a politically charged landscape.

Poll : 0 votes