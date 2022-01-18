How many trophies are there in God of War?

Like any PlayStation Studio game, God of War has plenty of trophies for players to earn as they progress through the Norse Saga of Kratos. Usually, games have an inventory of 50 awards. However, that number isn't the universal standard, and can always vary.

Compared to other games on PlayStation, God of War makes it easier for players to collect trophies. Anyone who wants to add the Platinum trophy to their collection will need to go through and win each subsequent challenge put forth by the game.

All of the Trophies in God of War

In total, God of War has 37 trophies for players to collect. The game has 36 trophies in-game, awarded when players complete the requisite missions. The last trophy, considered the Platinum, will be added to the player's inventory once they complete every other challenge or requirement.

Players can find the full list of trophies and achievements listed below:

List of Bronze Trophies

The Journey Begins - Defend your home from the Stranger

- Defend your home from the Stranger A New Friend - Survive the Witch's Woods

- Survive the Witch's Woods Feels Like Home - Allow the Light Elves to return home

- Allow the Light Elves to return home Dragon Slayer - Defeat the Dragon of the Mountain

- Defeat the Dragon of the Mountain Troubling Consequences - Defeat Magni and Modi

- Defeat Magni and Modi Hello, Old Friend - Retrieve the Blades of Chaos

- Retrieve the Blades of Chaos Promise Fulfilled - Heal Atreus

- Heal Atreus Round 2 - Rescue Atreus

- Rescue Atreus Past Haunts - Ride the boat out of Helheim

- Ride the boat out of Helheim Twilight Beckons - Defeat Baldur

- Defeat Baldur Death Happened Here - Fully explore Veithugard

- Fully explore Veithugard Beneath the Surface - Explore all the Lake of Nine

- Explore all the Lake of Nine Best Dressed - Obtain one new Outfit for Atreus

- Obtain one new Outfit for Atreus Enchanted - Slot an Enchantment into your armor

- Slot an Enchantment into your armor The Best Moves - Fully upgrade any Runic Attack

- Fully upgrade any Runic Attack Worthy - Fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe

- Fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe Why Fight It? - Fully upgrades Blades of Chaos

- Fully upgrades Blades of Chaos Primordial - Obtain Ancient armor set

- Obtain Ancient armor set Path of the Zealot - Obtain Traveler armor set

- Obtain Traveler armor set Trilingual - Learn the languages of Niflheim and Muspelheim

There are 36 different trophies to collect before the Platinum (Image via Sony)

List of Silver Trophies

Unfinished Business - Assist all of the wayward spirits

- Assist all of the wayward spirits Dangerous Skies - Free the three World Dragons

- Free the three World Dragons Curator - Collect all of the Artifacts

- Collect all of the Artifacts Iounn's Orchard - Fully upgrade your health by collecting all Iounn Apples

- Fully upgrade your health by collecting all Iounn Apples Quick Tempered - Fully upgrade your rage by collecting all Horns of Blood Mead

- Fully upgrade your rage by collecting all Horns of Blood Mead The Truth - Read all of the Jotnar Shrines

- Read all of the Jotnar Shrines Treasure Hunter - Use Treasure Maps to find all dig spots

- Use Treasure Maps to find all dig spots Allfather Blinded - Kill all 51 Odin's Ravens

- Kill all 51 Odin's Ravens All Will Fall - Kill 1000 enemies

- Kill 1000 enemies Like Oil and Water - Complete all of Brok and Sindri's favors

List of Gold and Platinum Trophies

Last Wish - Spread the ashes and complete the Journey

- Spread the ashes and complete the Journey Fire and Brimstone - Complete of all of the Muspelheim Trials

- Complete of all of the Muspelheim Trials Chooser of the Slain - Defeat the nine Valkyries

- Defeat the nine Valkyries Darkness and Fog - Survive the challenges of Niflheim

- Survive the challenges of Niflheim Father and Son (Platinum) - Acquire all other Trophies

These trophies largely remain the same, regardless of whether players are playing God of War on PC or console. Most awards are fairly straightforward - if players have enough time to run around and find all the collectibles, they can earn a Platinum in no time.

