The DioField Chronicle guide - What are the best skills for each weapon type?

In The DioField Chronicle, players have access to nine classes, each with their own skills to use in battle. As it's a real-time strategy game, players must react fast and have the right skills for various situations.

There are four main classes in The DioField Chronicle, and each has its own sub-types. Depending on what style of weapon that class wields, that changes the potential skills players have access to. The available classes have several potentially game-changing skills, ranging from status ailments to knockbacks and heals.

Which is the best, per class/weapon type, though? The skills listed below are the ones that players will want to keep an eye out for, as they will be the ones that will lead them to success.

Each class in The DioField Chronicle and what skills are the best

Soldier skills to consider per weapon type

The Soldier is the tank class of the game. The idea is that you will be up close and in the thick of battle. However, that’s not the only thing that this class can do. In addition to the Sword & Shield equipment, they also have access to Dagger and Axe.

Each weapon type in The DioField Chronicle has its own useful attack types, and Soldiers will want to keep allies safe while also dealing damage and setting up their allies for success.

Sword & Shield skills

Phantom Sword (450 power, 20s CD, 40 EP): A simple but effective attack, Phantom Sword deals solid damage and also grants the Weakness debuff to the target

A simple but effective attack, Phantom Sword deals solid damage and also grants the debuff to the target Shield Bash (200 power, 8s CD, 25 EP): Deal damage to an individual target and also Stun the target

Dagger skills

Assassination (450 power, 8s CD, 20 EP): An ability that can be potentially used quickly in succession, it attacks 1 target rapidly. If you finish an enemy with it, it resets the cooldown, so you can do it again soon.

An ability that can be potentially used quickly in succession, it attacks 1 target rapidly. If you finish an enemy with it, it resets the cooldown, so you can do it again soon. Shadow Step (650 power, 20s CD, 35 EP): Shadow Step teleports behind an opponent and strikes. However, if the target has a debuff, it hits harder.

Axe skills

Axe of Grace (400 power, 5s CD, 25 EP): Axe of Grace is an amazing ability that deals damage and heals for the damage dealt. In addition, it applies Provoke to anyone it hits.

Axe of Grace is an amazing ability that deals damage and heals for the damage dealt. In addition, it applies to anyone it hits. Heavy Smash (350 power, 8s CD, 25 EP): The lower your HP is, the higher this attack’s potency is. It deals damage and travels to the target location, making it an excellent gap closer.

Cavalier skills to equip in The DioField Chronicle

An excellent offensive class, the Cavaliers can move quickly and easily, giving the party space if they need it. They have access to knockbacks, charges, the ability to swap places with foes, and more. Though it is strange to see Cavaliers have access to Claw weapons, they do still offer some fascinating attacks to use.

Lance skills

Vicious Swing (200 power, 8s CD, 25 EP): A charge attack, it deals damage to anyone in the charge path, and enemy units get knocked away from the charge area.

A charge attack, it deals damage to anyone in the charge path, and enemy units get knocked away from the charge area. Full Frontal Assault (250 power, 5s, 15 EP): Charge at the enemy, dealing damage to any enemy caught in the path

Claw skills

Flame Assault (250 power, 8s CD, 20 EP): Charge at the enemy, damaging while also inflicting the Burn debuff on anyone in the path.

Charge at the enemy, damaging while also inflicting the debuff on anyone in the path. Cyclone (450 power, 20s CD, 40 EP): A nice, simple attack, it deals AOE damage for plenty of damage.

The best Magicker skills

The Magicker class in The DioField Chronicle is wildly powerful, able to heal and dish out status ailments, as well as powerful AOE attacks. They are a devastating force of nature and a key element to any successful party in the game.

Staff skills

Magical Force (450 power, 20s CD, 35 EP): A magical attack that deals significant damage, Enemy Soldier Units in particular take extra damage.

A magical attack that deals significant damage, Enemy Soldier Units in particular take extra damage. Pandemic (200 power, 8s CD, 25 EP): A magical attack with solid damage, it spreads debuffs and status effects to other nearby enemy units if the target has any.

Wand skills

Sanctuary (N/A potency, 15s CD, 35 EP): A powerful heal, it restores all unit’s HP over a period of time to everyone in the large circle.

A powerful heal, it restores all unit’s HP over a period of time to everyone in the large circle. Lightning Rod (150 power, 15s CD, 30 EP): Place a lightning rod in the ground at a specified location that periodically deals damage to all enemies in the area of effect.

The key Sharpshooter skills in The DioField Chronicles

Sharpshooters in The DioField Chronicle do exactly what their name implies - dealing well-targeted physical damage from afar. Whether using a Bow or Firearm, they can hinder the movement of enemy units while also dealing plenty of area-of-effect damage.

If a Sharpshooter is in your party in The DioField Chronicle, they will excel at slowing or stopping the enemy, pinning them down so they can take whatever combo damage you are setting up.

Bow skills

Trap Caster (300 power, 10s CD, 20 EP): Place a trap at a set location, and when an enemy passes over it, it detonates. The damage scales with the cooldown timer; each tick increases the damage.

Place a trap at a set location, and when an enemy passes over it, it detonates. The damage scales with the cooldown timer; each tick increases the damage. Stun Shot (150 power, 10s CD, 30 EP): Deal damage and Stun an enemy. Nice and simple.

Gun skills

Chaos Cluster (350 power, 10s CD, 35 EP): Deals damage and applies one of the following effects on the target: Burn, Delay, Poison, and Stun. Excellent with Pandemic.

Deals damage and applies one of the following effects on the target: Burn, Delay, Poison, and Stun. Excellent with Pandemic. Railgun (250 power, 8s CD, 25 EP): Deals damage to all enemies in an area, and potency increases when there are more areas to hit.

There are, of course, other skills to consider in The DioField Chronicle, but these are far and away the ones that have the most uses and applications in combat situations. Other skills are also good, but these are among the top tier of attack and support skills in the game.

Poll : 0 votes