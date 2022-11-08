Spanish streaming giant El Rubius was banned from Twitch for an hour due to Sonic Frontiers stream

Ruben "rubius" Gundersen was officially served with a ban from Twitch after his recent stream was stuck with a copyright violation for streaming the upcoming Sega game Sonic Frontiers.

The streamer took to Twitter to protest the suspension, alleging that the developers had sent him an early access copy and said that there was no embargo on streaming. The Spanish streaming giant was served with the ban for just over an hour before it was reverted.

elrubius @Rubiu5 solo sonic podia acabar con mi carrera solo sonic podia acabar con mi carrera https://t.co/f3z8CZVCaJ

The much-anticipated game in the Sonic franchise is slated to be released on November 8.

Rubius reveals he was banned despite having permission to show Sonic Frontiers from Sega themselves

Making a post on social media, Ruben shared that the copyright strike was from Sega themselves. He opined that the ban was directly in contradiction to what was communicated to him over mail. In his tweet, the streamer shared a section of the email from Twitch that informed him of the strike.

elrubius @Rubiu5



Sega procede a banearme de Twitch.



WTF??? @sonic_hedgehog Sega hoy me ha mandado un codigo del Sonic Frontiers. En el email me dicen que no hay embargo y que lo puedo stremear ya.Sega procede a banearme de Twitch.WTF??? @TwitchES Sega hoy me ha mandado un codigo del Sonic Frontiers. En el email me dicen que no hay embargo y que lo puedo stremear ya. Sega procede a banearme de Twitch. WTF??? @TwitchES @sonic_hedgehog https://t.co/MMsqPbHWRQ

For non-Spanish speakers, here is a rough translation of the tweet:

"Sega today sent me a code for Sonic Frontiers. In the email they tell me that there is no embargo and that I can stream it now. Sega proceeds to ban me from Twitch. WTF???"

The email from Twitch about the suspension reads:

"The copyright of Sonic Frontiers is under license for distribution by Sega America Inc. Any unauthorized distribution is strictly prohibited."

Meanwhile, another screenshot posted by rubius shows the guidelines sent to him by the publishers which say:

"No hay embargo para publicar el analisis y otros contenidos del juego."

Which translates to:

"There is no embargo to publish the analysis and other content of the game."

The tweet was immediately shared by thousands of fans and other streaming personalities and accrued over 50,000 likes within an hour. Having gained a lot of social traction, it also caught the eye of Katie Chrzanowski, the social media manager at Sega, who replied that she would look into it.

It seems that the directives from Sega have confused other content creators as well, including Caith_Sith who also shared emails of the guidelines that claimed no cinematics, in-game battles or achievements should be shown by those who have been provided with advanced copies. This is meant to preserve the mystery of Sonic Frontiers for players.

Pablo González ㋡ @Caith_Sith @Rubiu5 @TwitchES (he recibido varios que lo contradicen hoy, pero visto lo visto...) @sonic_hedgehog Ha un jaleo gordo con esto, yo me voy a ceñir al primer email de todos para evitar movidas(he recibido varios que lo contradicen hoy, pero visto lo visto...) @Rubiu5 @TwitchES @sonic_hedgehog Ha un jaleo gordo con esto, yo me voy a ceñir al primer email de todos para evitar movidas 🙉 (he recibido varios que lo contradicen hoy, pero visto lo visto...) https://t.co/OcTYO3ny2d

The last two stanzas of the tweets read:

"From the embargo to the release of the game, no cinematic scenes, Super Sonic battles, trophies or achievements can be shown to preserve some mystery to other players."

The second one reads:

"Once the game opens on November 8, you can now talk and show all the content of your gaming experience."

Reactions to the ban

The ban was met with a barrage of fans expressing their discontent at Twitch. Many replied to Rubius's own tweet, which shed light on the ban. Notably, other streamers and gaming personalities also replied to his post. Many also started posting about Sonic and Rubius as a way to support their favorite streamer:

Arkano Gaming @arkanogaming @Rubiu5 @TwitchES @sonic_hedgehog Y por que hay gente en Twitch jugandolo ??? he mirado y hay mas de 10 streams, pequeños, pero hay mas de 1 persona con el juego. @Rubiu5 @TwitchES @sonic_hedgehog Y por que hay gente en Twitch jugandolo ??? he mirado y hay mas de 10 streams, pequeños, pero hay mas de 1 persona con el juego.

This was Rubius's first ban on the purple platform and according to the automatic StreamerBans account, it lasted for about an hour and 18 minutes. His 12.9 million followers can rest easy now that the world's third-most followed Twitch channel has been restored.

