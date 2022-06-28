"If I back out now, I guess I'll be the pu**y" - xQc accepts Rubius' boxing challenge on stream

xQc officially accepted Rubius' challenge after discussing terms with him on stream. The Spanish Twitch star challenged Felix a few days ago at a boxing event and the Canadian seemed open to fighting in a previous stream. In the latest stream, both got on a call together to straighten out the details. After ironing out some points, X said:

"I accept the challenge, officially though."

It's safe to say that fans are very excited about a potential fight between the two Twitch giants. xQc is currently the most popular channel on the platform and stands #1 in overall watched, while Rubius is the third-most followed channel on the platform with two million more followers than the Canadian.

xQc officially accepts boxing challenge from Rubius

Content creators becoming boxers is not exactly a new thing. The Logan Paul - KSI rivalry comes to mind with their wildly successful fights watched by millions of people all over the earth.

As the two talked about the fight, the conversation turned to sponsorships and hosting charges. Rubius joked about xQc's gambling, prompting him to talk about the prize pool. Felix stated:

"I think we, um, add like a kicker. How about, as the day gets closer and we're both committed, we put up a prize pool."

Rubius, however, had some problems and said that the Canadian streamer has way more money than him, so a 1:1 prize pool would not be fair:

"Yo. You don't care if you lose one million everyday with one click of your mouse. I care, because you have triple subscribers, you have American CPM, you have everything. I can't level with you."

The streamers then come to an agreement as the Spaniard proposes a deal:

"We have to do like: If I put one thousand, you put ten thousand. That's fair."

He then asks xQc about going to Twitchcon, but receives a non-committal reply. As the two said goodbye, the Canadian streamer reiterated his commitment to the fight:

"Let me know what they say and what you say, and we can both get prepared as the date comes closer. Okay but I accept the challenge officially though. I accept the challenge. If I back out now, I guess I'll be the pu**y. Okay, well I'll see you then. It'll be good. Good luck sir."

Fans reacting to xQc accepting the challenge

As the two agreed on a potential boxing showdown on stream, the chat was overjoyed at the prospect:

Chat reacts to the prospective boxing match (Image via xQc/ Twitch)

Redditors had their own takes too, with some pointing out that the two have to give in a lot of effort to train. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fun to watch the match:

Many believe that the Canadian streamer will not stick to his words and bail on the fight:

Some Redditors seriously doubted the streamer's physical condition and wondered if he could truly fight. Some cited a medical issue he had and recalled a tug-of-war incident from a previous Twitchon as an example:

A few claim that xQc is very competitive and therefore, will ardently train before the match. Of course, most of his competitive endeavors involve esports while physical sports are completely different avenues, as pointed out by Redditors:

The conversation between xQc and Rubius made it clear that the fight will not happen in a long time. Both need to get a lot of training in before they can put up a good showing, and fans have noted that until there is some legal paperwork to bind the contract, it'd be ideal to remain apprehensive.

The prospect of the fight, however, has stirred a huge community of fans and they'll definitely not let the streamers forget their verbal contract.

