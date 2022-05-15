5 streamers who are also successful business owners

It doesn't take much to get started as a streamer on Twitch. All you really need is a computer with a decent internet connection to start streaming. But to be successful, it also requires an entreprenurial spirit. With that in mind, it becomes a little less surprising to find that some streamers also run successful businesses.

In this list, we take a look at 5 streamers who also own thriving businesses.

5 streamers who are also business owners

1) Ludwig

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren used to stream on Twitch before signing a massive exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming. After switching platforms, Ludwig noticed that YouTube Gaming didn't give the same level of interaction options for fans in the chat.

His solution was to create a browser extension called Truffle, which fans could download and use to unlock things like icons, emotes and channel points to spend like Twitch has.

His goal since creating the plugin has been to expand it with other options to help streamers make their streams more engaging, including things like a "battle pass" style progression system for viewers who engage with the stream.

2) Mizkif

Matthew "Mizkif" is one of the founding members and owners of gaming organization One True King, or OTK Media. While he isn't the sole owner of the organization, sharing ownership with Asmongold, Esfand and Rich Campbell, he's often considered to be the main face of OTK.

While their main focus is on content creation and streaming, OTK has also dabbled in esports, primarily competing in the professional World of Warcraft scene. The organization also has large corporate partners, such as Mountain Dew and Gatorade.

3) MrBeast

Jimmy "MrBeast" is one of the biggest names and highest earning content creators on YouTube. Aside from his YouTube videos and charitable foundations, MrBeast is also an entrepreneur.

He owns two companies: Feastables and MrBeast Burger. Feastables is an online retail store primarily selling chocolate and other snack foods. MrBeast Burger is a delivery-only restaurant chain in the United States that features numerous locations across the country.

MrBeast is always looking to grow, whether it's his YouTube channel or his company. He is expected to continue to build Feastables, MrBeast Burger and whatever future projects may be in the works.

4) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the biggest female streamers out there. While many people know of her, many might not be aware that she owns a business.

Pokimane is the co-founder and CCO of RTS, a talent management agency for streamers. She said that the reason she got involved in the formation of such a company was because of an experience she had with a previous contract that didn't provide what she saw as fair compensation.

The goal of the talent agency is to help grow their partners and represent them when negotiating contracts and other business deals.

5) Scarra

Former League of Legends pro and streamer William "Scarra" is a co-founder of OfflineTV, one of the biggest content creation groups on Twitch. He co-founded the group along with Chris Chan, his manager at the time.

OTV owned a content house where its members lived together. The goal was to have the content creators under one roof where they could frequently collaborate either by playing games or doing IRL streams.

Other notable members of the group include Disguised Toast, LilyPichu and Michael Reeves. Pokimane was an original member of OTV before leaving in 2021.

