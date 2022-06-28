Pokimane books tickets back to Canada after controversial US supreme court ruling

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has always been one of the funniest and most vivacious creators in the streaming space. While her streams are usually upbeat and lighthearted, the recent controversial US Supreme Court hearing has left the content creator fuming.

In fact, the Moroccan-born streamer is considering moving back to her native land in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling that revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion.

While Pokimane often refrains from talking about her political opinion, there have been times when she has made her position extremely clear on certain sensitive issues. However, this time around, the streamer hinted towards moving out of the country entirely.

Twitch streamer Pokimane may return to Canada following US Supreme Court ruling

Following the historic decision, several creators from Twitch and YouTube have used their respective platforms to decry the repeal, including Pokimane. Immediately after the hearing passed, the Legacy Streamer of the year shared her opinion on the matter via her official Twitter handle.

But that's not all. During the June 25, 2022 broadcast, Pokimane discussed her disappointment over the final ruling of the US Supreme court with her Twitch community.

Other than condemning the infamous decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion, the Twitch powerhouse talked a bit about the country's current sociopolitical landscape and alluded to her plans to move to Canada. The streamer even claimed to have already booked the tickets.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon.

Expressing her frustration regarding the recent decision by the Supreme Court against Roe vs. Wade, the Twitch streamer noted:

"Yes, the Roe vs. Wade news is absolutely terrible. I tweeted about it. I retweeted a couple things. I faved a couple things. It’s just tough, because what more can we even say at this point? We’ve said it all. It’s depressing. I booked a ticket back to Canada. Like, ya know?”

While the popular personality currently resides in California, she is originally from Canada and has spent her formative years in the 'Great White North' since her mother moved to Morocco when she was about four years old.

Takeaways from Pokimane's recent stream

With that being said, Pokimane's recent comments do stand out as the Twitch streamer is extremely particular about her political views. Over the years, Pokimane has made it abundantly clear that she would like to keep her personal and professional life at a distance.

Now, however, it looks like the Roe vs. Wade ruling has urged her to speak about it and even talk about possibly moving out of the country.

While it's unclear whether Pokimane is moving out of the country or not, her distress over the country's judicial proceedings is quite apparent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far