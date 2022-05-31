"That was out of a movie"- Pokimane faces consequences while trying to share information during recent Among Us livestream

Twitch Gaming star Imane "Pokimane" recently faced hilarious consequences while trying to share some information about an imposter during an Among US livestream with other OTV members.

In an interesting turn of events, TinaKitten (imposter) instantly shut Pokimane down as she tried to reveal some information about the imposter. Impressively, Tina was very clear with her evil plans, as she didn't even give Poki a chance to complete her sentence.

The incident was so sudden that even Poki had nothing to say for a few minutes. She was completely stunned, as evident by her expressions. With all the chaos going on, popular streamer Sykkuno notes:

"There is no way, I did that perfectly right? That was out of a movie. "

Read on to find out how TinaKitten hilariously shut down Pokimane during their most recent Among Us stream together and fans' reaction to the entire incident.

Pokimane left stunned as TinaKitten instantly shut her down during their most recent Among Us livestream

Fun, chaos and just the right amount of competition, OTV member Sussy Sunday Among Us streams can be described very well with these three words.

Among Us was one of the most popular titles in 2022, with an overwhelming number of viewers flocking to watch every stream that featured the imposter-themed title.

Naturally, with such impressive numbers, streamers who played the game saw their popularity spike exponentially in terms of follower count on their respective streaming platforms.

As expected, the trend is still ongoing. OTV members including Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Poki, TinaKitten, Disguised Toast, xChocoBars, and Corpse Husband can be seen playing Among Us quite often during their collaborative livestreams on Sunday, and fans are absolutely loving every bit of it.

However, more interestingly, during the May 30, 2022 broadcast, Pokimane was hilariously shut down by Tina Kitten as she tried to expose her. What happens next is a hilarious series of events.

While in evil guesser mode, as Pokimane was just trying to reveal something important about the imposter, Tina Kitten (imposter) responded at the most perfect timing. The killing evoked a wave of reactions from fellow participants as it was undoubtedly the most epic shutdown of all time.

Fans react to Tina's perfect timing

As expected, Poki's reaction to the entire situation elicited a plethora of interesting responses from viewers. It goes without saying, but some of the comments on the video are outright hilarious.

One YouTube user even went on to thank Tina for her epic timing and guess.

"Tina did guess but it was a spectacular and an educated guess. In her pov in the round before the meeting, she kept mentioning that she was weirded out by the blue vents. She guessed that there was an engineer in there and since she did vent A LOT that round, and madlass that she is, she took the shot in the possibility that Poki was about to rat on her."

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

EFans react to Tina's perfect timing (Image via- Jeru TV/YouTube)

The hilarious situation that materialized due to TinaKitten's impressive timing made it a truly remarkable incident.

