Who is El Rubius? Tracing the origin of the Spanish YouTuber who challenged xQc for a boxing match

YouTube and Twitch phenomenon Ruben “El Rubius” is a Spanish-Norwegian YouTuber and Twitch streamer. Aged 32, Ruben enjoys massive popularity on the internet, with a whopping 40.4 million subscriber count on his main channel on YouTube.

On top of being the #1 YouTuber in Spain, he also does exceptionally well on Amazon-owned Twitch with 12 million followers on the platform.

El Rubius recently challenged Twitch star xQc to a boxing match that is scheduled to take place next year.

Zackerie Fairfax @ZackerieFairfax Ready to see two skeletons clash when these two step into the ring next year



xQc vs El Rubius Ready to see two skeletons clash when these two step into the ring next yearxQc vs El Rubius https://t.co/g2rdh9SGS5

He created a buzz when he challenged former Overwatch pro xQc to a boxing match on June 25 at Ibai’s La Velada Del Año II. With a concurrent viewership of 2.8 million, the event shattered all past records. He said:

"X (xQc), I'm waiting for you...Come."

Surprisingly, xQc has accepted Rubius’ summons and is ready for the big bout in the next installment of La Velada Del Año. With things spicing up between the two streaming giants, it’s no wonder the fight is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the coming year.

Exploring El Rubius' rise to prominence

El Rubius is the most popular Spanish-speaking content creator, and known for his gaming montages, vlogs, and Let’s Play videos on YouTube. The Spaniard created his channel “elrubiusOMG” in 2012, which now now has more than 40 million subscribers, — indicating the mammoth support Rubius has.

Early life and career

Born in Spain to a Norwegian mother and a Spanish father, Ruben's life was full of ups and downs from the beginning. His parents divorced when he was 3. Her mother then married Hector, the person Rubius refers to as “The Godfather” but sadly, they got separated when he was 16. After moving to Norway and completing his studies there, he moved back to Spain to live with his godfather.

Rubius created his first channel on the platform that went by the name “elrubius” in 2006, though he didn’t start posting content regularly until 2011. He grew in popularity after he began uploading video montages of Skyrim on a regular basis, accompanied by his unusual and comedic takes on situations.

El Rubius' popularity boom

After the aforementioned events took place, the content creators started a new channel in 2012, where he regularly uploaded montages of various games such as Battlefield and Happy Wheels. He started gaining popularity soon after and hasn't looked back since.

His channel’s growth exploded when he started a new segment on his channel named "X (video game) in 1 minute" wherein he tried to summarize the video game in an ironic and humorous manner in the span of 60 seconds.

In 2014, Rubius published a book titled “The Troll Book” which blew up reaching number one in sales in Spain for eight weeks. It was also a bestseller at the Madrid Book Fair 2014.

In 2016, after reaching 20 million subscribers on YouTube, he tweeted about it — which currently stands at the 9th place in the list of the most retweeted tweets ever.

He later went on to feature in Virtual Hero, an eponymous anime based on his life. He appeared in promotional videos for Passengers alongside Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, and Bad Boys for Life alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. El Rubius also starred in the 2022 movie Uncharted with Tom Holland as his co-star.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far