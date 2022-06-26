“If xQc wants to come, I’m in” - El Rubius challenges xQc to fight on the Boxing Fight 3

Ruben "El Rubius" sensationally challenged Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" to a boxing match during La Velada Del Ano II organized by Ibai on June 25.

El Rubius raised eyebrows across the streaming and boxing community after calling out the Twitch star to partake in a match against him at the next boxing event.

The two have been jabbing at each other on the internet for the past couple of years, but this was the first concrete development in their feud in the record-breaking Twitch stream.

El Rubius calls out xQc in front of record-breaking Twitch audience

Ibai's La Velada Del Ano II shattered all kinds of records on Saturday after his boxing event recorded towering views. The previous record for concurrent views was held by Spanish Twitch streamer The Grefg in January 2021 with over 2.5 million views. Ibai's stream shattered all viewership records as it peaked at 2.8 million concurrent views.

With the event being a smashing success, Norwegian-Spanish Twitch star El Rubius took to the stage to announce that he would like his opponent in the next boxing event to be none other than Felix. Speaking to the announcer, he said:

"X (xQc), I'm waiting for you...Come."

(Timestamp: 5:02:42)

In addition to the boxing challenge, Ruben also added a clause or condition before the fight. The Spanish streamer wants both the fighters to not train at all before stepping into the ring.

Since the challenge, xQc has responded to the stream by mocking Ruben's stance. However, he avoided giving any clear indication of his intention to accept the challenge.

In response to Ruben's challenge, xQc said:

"Funny guy. I'm going to fold him in half like a f**king stack of papers."

This is not the first time that Ruben has challenged xQc to a boxing fight. His first attempt at calling out the Canadian streamer was back in May 2021 when he said:

"I want to fight you. I (am going to) kick your a**. Stop copying me.”

Felix promptly responded to Ruben when he made the first call out. The streamer was heard saying in a jocular tone:

"Hello Rubius, I am also 6 foot 2. We can fight, and I will kick your a** . Except I need to know how much you weigh before. Because I have a lot of reach and I’m quick, but fighting is a lot about weight. So, if you are (heavier), I will have to eat my crusts."

Here's what the internet had to say about the proposed match

The internet was naturally stoked at hearing then news of a possible boxing match between two Twitch stars. Boxing events consisting of content creators have been extremely popular since 2018. Here's what viewers thought of the possible match:

It's unclear whether the Canadian would engage in a boxing fight with an equally tall opponent knowing his physical condition. Nonetheless, fans have multiple reasons to be excited at the whole prospect.

