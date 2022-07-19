"El juicer": xQc reacts to Rubius pretending to be him on Knut's stream at TwitchCon

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" did not attend Amsterdam TwitchCon over the weekend. But the Norwegian streamer Knut did find a Spanish replacement. El Rubius, the famous Twitch star from Spain who just recently challenged Felix to a fight, made the perfect appearance to impersonate the Canadian. The resemblance was so uncanny that Knut's chat immediately pointed it out:

"El juicer."

TwitchCon Amsterdam was the first IRL streamer convention after the Covid pandemic hit, so it naturally attracted a lot of attention. Fans and streamers from all around the globe attended the event, but Twitch powerhouse xQc was notably absent from the proceedings.

"xQc and Tyler1": Fans love Knut and Rubius's interaction at TwitchCon

Rubén "Rubius" is a Twitch icon from Spain and a star in his own right. While not as popular across the pond, Rubén currently has a whopping 12.3 million followers under his belt, making him the third most followed channel on the purple platform. His recent interactions with the Canadian happened because Rubius had challenged Felix to a fight, and the latter accepted the invitation on stream.

Fans have compared the mannerisms and the appearances of the two streamers, and a great many have felt that both share similar characteristics. They are the same height and have a similar build, meaning they might just be equally matched.

Knut is a bodybuilder and has quite a well-built form, which led many to compare him to legendary League of Legends streamer Tyler1. What's more, Rubius is half Norwegian himself, and he speaks the language in the clip too.

(Timestamp 00:34:18)

xQc was reacting to clips when he came across one of Knut meeting Rubius. The two Europeans greeted each other, hugging and talking about their itineraries. Felix wondered whether that was Rubius:

"Wait, is that him?"

He then realized that the Spanish streamer was wearing gloves and mentioned that it was a clever idea, considering the Twitch personality likely had to shake many hands at TwitchCon:

"Wait, is he wearing gloves? For shaking hands? That's actually so smart."

Knut invited Rubius to talk to the chat, and that's when they saw that people had begun to call him the "El Juicer" because of his similarities with the former Overwatch professional. Rubius was down with the idea of being called a Spanish version of the streamer:

"Yes, that's me. xQc couldn't come, but I did."

Knut joked that it was good that he was there, considering it was just the Norwegians chatting instead of North Americans:

"Might be better to have some Norwegians, not the Canadians."

Felix found the whole interaction pretty lovely:

"That's cute."

Fans react to the clip

Fans in both Knut and Felix's chat were very quick to pick up on the fact that Rubius and xQc were similar. They both have a similar hair length and color, body type, and height. Fans immediately started spamming laugh emotes and asked the streamer how there could be two of him in the world.

They also repeated the term 'El Juicer' referring to the Spanish version of their favorite streamer:

Chat reacting to the clip (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Many took digs at the Canadian, calling Rubius a rogue clone. Others joked that Rubius was the real Felix. A comment even compared Knut to Tyler1 because both of them are bodybuilders and gamers:

YouTuber comments joking about Rubius being a better version of Felix (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc and Rubius flexed off in a co-stream last month after both of them decided to fight sometime in the future. Although nothing definite has been announced, it will surely be a sight to behold if the two of them get into the ring.

