Sonic Frontiers is getting free Monster Hunter DLC - Release date & time for all regions, what to expect, and more

Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter are collaborating officially, and players will be able to get free content when the new Sonic game releases. This is great news for fans who have been eagerly waiting to play as the blue-skinned hedgehog after the first trailer for the game dropped.

Monster Hunter and Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter handles made the announcement regarding the DLC on October 11. The DLC will include a mini-game and some cosmetics, and it will be available on November 14.

The game's release date is some time away, but SEGA is busy securing as many collaborations as possible. The latest one comes from the house of Capcom and is with one of its most established franchises. Over the years, Monster Hunter has become a household name, with titles released on different platforms.

This article will go over the information that is currently available. While some details are still uncertain, fans can make educated guesses about what's coming their way.

With the Monster Hunter collaboration, Sonic Frontiers confirms another tie-up before the game's release

The Monster Hunter tie-up will launch on November 14. This will be six days after the worldwide release of Sonic Frontiers, and the DLC will be accessible to all.

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog



DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST - for free! Time to get cooking! @monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST - for free! Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST - for free! https://t.co/4OV4Z4LbPB

The Monster Hunter DLC (downloadable content) will be completely free. It will become available at 5:00 pm PST/8:00 pm ET on November 14. Specific details regarding the content haven't been provided yet, but it appears to include cosmetics and items that can be equipped.

There will also be a mini-game that can be accessed in Sonic Frontiers. The rules of the mini-game are yet to be revealed, but more details will likely be handed out closer to the game's release.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!



Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! #MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! #MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! https://t.co/BiAoh0KK9a

The latest announcement of the Monster Hunter DLC adds to the list of collaborations that have already been confirmed for the upcoming Sonic game. Those who pre-ordered the game in Japan will receive a free October DLC. People who have signed up for SEGA's newsletter will also get a bonus cosmetic item inspired by Sonic Adventure 2.

It remains to be seen if there will be more collaborations over the next few weeks leading up to the game's release. Sonic Frontiers has generated a lot of hype, and fans certainly have high hopes.

