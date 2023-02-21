“Art and artists are never easily aligned”: Roald Dahl antisemitic comments resurface amid books rewritten controversy 

The late British author Roald Dahl has continued to make news ever since hundreds of words from his decades-old classic children’s books were removed and edited on grounds of being insensitive and offensive in contemporary terms.

UK publisher Puffin Books and The Roald Dahl Story Company collaborated with Inclusive Minds to revise certain words related to race, appearance and gender from Dahl's books that may appear inappropriate in modern society.

Samantha Smith @SamanthaTaghoy Roald Dahl’s publishers have made hundreds of changes to his books, claiming the language used was “offensive”.



For example, the word “fat” used to describe Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character Augustus Gloop was altered to “enormous.” Meanwhile, the Oompa Loompas, once known as “small men,” are now known as “small people.”

Headmistress Miss Trunchbull from Matilda is no longer dubbed the “most formidable female” but the “most formidable woman” and the “Cloud-Men” from James and the Giant Peach are now known as “Cloud-People.”

The British Telegraph pointed out hundreds of such changes made to Dahl’s books since 2020 and also noted how publishers added certain paragraphs that were never written by Dahl during the original publications.

The latest move sparked major disappointment among readers, with novelist Salman Rushdie dubbing the process as “absurd censorship.”

The Roald Dahl Story Company acknowledged the situation and said that the move was planned as the authorities wanted to “ensure that Roald Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.”

A spokesperson told NBC News:

“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout.”

They continued:

“Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text. Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”

The copyright page of Puffin’s latest editions of Roald Dahl’s books also contains a disclaimer at the bottom saying, “words matter.”

In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the rewriting in Dahl’s books, some of the author’s anti-Semitic comments from the past have also surfaced online.

Twitter user @/Adam_Creme dubbed Dahl a “repulsive anti-Semite” and said he would help people focus on the author’s real-life words amid the “big fuss” about the words in his books:

This sparked another debate on social media as some users pointed out the concept of separating the art from the artist:

Back in 2020, Roald Dahl’s family posted an apology on his official website over certain anti-Semitic statements made by the author in the past.

Netizens react to Roald Dahl’s anti-Semitic past amid rewritten books debate

Roald Dahl's anti-semitic comments left netizens further divided amid books rewritten debate (Image via Getty Images)

Roald Dahl was reportedly openly anti-Semitic throughout his life and often made anti-Semitic comments while giving interviews to the press. In a 1983 interview with a British Magazine called The New Statesman, he said:

“There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

The author continued to share similar sentiments months prior to his death in 1990 during another interview with The Independent. He said that he was “certainly anti-Israel” and mentioned:

“I've become antisemitic in as much as that you get a Jewish person in another country like England strongly supporting Zionism.”

During the interview, Dahl also promoted the conspiracy theory that Jewish people control the media.

Dahl’s anti-semitic comments recently resurfaced on social media after netizens started showing disappointment with Puffin Books and The Roald Dahl Story Company removing words from his classic children’s book that can be deemed insensitive in modern society.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to Dahl’s past anti-semitic comments as they made the rounds online:

George SUROS Regime @NotAntifaPsiOp Roald Dahl's children books were incredibly popular from one generation to another. Many readers would have been unaware of his antisemitic remarks because social media was not a thing during the 20th Century. Roald Dahl's children books were incredibly popular from one generation to another. Many readers would have been unaware of his antisemitic remarks because social media was not a thing during the 20th Century.

Miranda Dubner @writingmiranda Roald Dahl was a racist, antisemitic, antifat misogynist with a cruel streak a mile wide, and that's extremely present in his books. You'd have to rewrite EVERY SENTENCE to make him "acceptable" to corporate virtue-nervousness. Roald Dahl was a racist, antisemitic, antifat misogynist with a cruel streak a mile wide, and that's extremely present in his books. You'd have to rewrite EVERY SENTENCE to make him "acceptable" to corporate virtue-nervousness.

Cameron Smith 🏳️‍🌈 @Cameron27176819 James Palmer @BeijingPalmer kids like Roald Dahl because he is the weird kid in the playground who wants to show you a box full of worms and slugs, and trying to rewrite him into a preacher of didactic virtue is going to ring inevitably false to the spirit of the books kids like Roald Dahl because he is the weird kid in the playground who wants to show you a box full of worms and slugs, and trying to rewrite him into a preacher of didactic virtue is going to ring inevitably false to the spirit of the books We don’t have to pretend Roald Dahl was a bad writer. He was horribly racist and antisemitic. But unfortunately some of the people with the worst beliefs are very talented. Danny Champion of the World takes a much more sympathetic view on Gypsy life than much at the time twitter.com/beijingpalmer/… We don’t have to pretend Roald Dahl was a bad writer. He was horribly racist and antisemitic. But unfortunately some of the people with the worst beliefs are very talented. Danny Champion of the World takes a much more sympathetic view on Gypsy life than much at the time twitter.com/beijingpalmer/…

Parody Sarasaurus⁷ ✡️🇺🇦 #FBPAZ @saralikeclara I don’t really mind publishers changing Roald Dahl’s work. I hope the antisemitic crank has given himself vertigo from spinning in his grave. He probably thinks it was (((us))) who did it anyway. I don’t really mind publishers changing Roald Dahl’s work. I hope the antisemitic crank has given himself vertigo from spinning in his grave. He probably thinks it was (((us))) who did it anyway.

señorita pulpo @mrssgyllenhaal @KimberlyNFoster Roald Dahl was extremely racist and antisemitic…I just choose to not buy his books ever for my class @KimberlyNFoster Roald Dahl was extremely racist and antisemitic…I just choose to not buy his books ever for my class

Brian S. Mah @ranmah After Roald Dahl's antisemitic past comments. I really dont care what the estate does. Whats done is done. It is now up to future scholars to decide his fate. Keep it as is. T_T After Roald Dahl's antisemitic past comments. I really dont care what the estate does. Whats done is done. It is now up to future scholars to decide his fate. Keep it as is. T_T

Stannington Owls @StanningtonOwl Antisemitic Roald Dahl needs cancelling, not rewriting. Antisemitic Roald Dahl needs cancelling, not rewriting.

fragile wall cow 🐀 @jolenestarshine Roald dahl’s books are pretty horrifyingly racist, misogynistic, fatphobic and antisemitic. I am fully neutral on editing them vs just reading something else less objectionable. Roald dahl’s books are pretty horrifyingly racist, misogynistic, fatphobic and antisemitic. I am fully neutral on editing them vs just reading something else less objectionable.

However, some claimed that his iconic works as an author should be seen in a different light than his controversial opinions and beliefs as a person:

Johnny Meachair @JohnnyMeachair People who are justifying censoring Roald Dahl's works because he was supposedly antisemitic admit that the censorship is punitive People who are justifying censoring Roald Dahl's works because he was supposedly antisemitic admit that the censorship is punitive

Jack Sharpe 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 Supports 🏳️‍⚧️ @JackJacksharpe5 Changing words in Roald Dahl's books is stupid.

There's plenty to criticise Dahl for - like the fact he was antisemitic and didn't hide it (“Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”) Changing words in Roald Dahl's books is stupid.There's plenty to criticise Dahl for - like the fact he was antisemitic and didn't hide it (“Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”)

Paul Rogan @pvlrogey #RoaldDahl was a terrible antisemite, as was Agatha Christie, Orwell had his moments also, there were lots of them, poet Philip Larkin was a dreadful racist, I love Orwell, love Larkins poetry. I find lots of artists offensive, I seperate art from the artist, it's being rational. #RoaldDahl was a terrible antisemite, as was Agatha Christie, Orwell had his moments also, there were lots of them, poet Philip Larkin was a dreadful racist, I love Orwell, love Larkins poetry. I find lots of artists offensive, I seperate art from the artist, it's being rational.

Skyhawk 🥤💻📚🍔 @Skyhawk1 @emtothea Authors are human as well, warts and all. Roald Dahl was anti-Semitic, Theodor Geisel (Dr.Seuss) racist. It's a matter of choosing to separate the art from the artist. @emtothea Authors are human as well, warts and all. Roald Dahl was anti-Semitic, Theodor Geisel (Dr.Seuss) racist. It's a matter of choosing to separate the art from the artist.

Paul Webb @SaysHoney

To edit his work to make it acceptable does not eradicate his antisemitism, but it does ensure the publishers continue to profit from his work. @Adam_Creme If that were the objection, the answer would be simply to not reprint his work.To edit his work to make it acceptable does not eradicate his antisemitism, but it does ensure the publishers continue to profit from his work. @Adam_Creme If that were the objection, the answer would be simply to not reprint his work.To edit his work to make it acceptable does not eradicate his antisemitism, but it does ensure the publishers continue to profit from his work.

HeterodoxDan @ProgPilgrim @Adam_Creme Dahl had some truly awful beliefs. It’s not ok to change his words. There is absolutely no contradiction in those sentences. @Adam_Creme Dahl had some truly awful beliefs. It’s not ok to change his words. There is absolutely no contradiction in those sentences.

HarrietCobboldHielte @Bobosvensk Editing Roald Dahl’s books is ridiculous. If his writing (which unlike him was not antisemitic) no longer fits in with this supposedly kinder and less judgemental age then let his books gently fade into irrelevance. Same goes for Blyton. Greedy estate or publishers to blame? Editing Roald Dahl’s books is ridiculous. If his writing (which unlike him was not antisemitic) no longer fits in with this supposedly kinder and less judgemental age then let his books gently fade into irrelevance. Same goes for Blyton. Greedy estate or publishers to blame?

Dahl’s family previously addressed his anti-Semitic remarks and issued an apology on his official website. The statement read:

“Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl's stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.”

It continued:

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

According to The Guardian, minutes recorded from a 2014 Royal Mint sub-committee meeting showed that plans to issue a special commemorative coin celebrating Dahl on his birth centenary in 2018 were allegedly scrapped as the author was “associated with anti-Semitism” and not regarded ain “highest reputation.”

The coins were reportedly issued for William Shakespeare and Beatrix Potter instead.

