Video: Johnny Depp impersonating Willy Wonka from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' for young fans after defamation trial goes viral on social media 

Johnny Depp was granted his life back with a decisive victory in his tumultuous multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor has been relishing his win as he tours around England, performing concerts with his old friend Jeff Beck.

He was also recently spotted celebrating the verdict with Beck and 20 other friends with a lavish dinner at an Indian dining establishment, Varanasi Restaurant, in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Sunday, June 5. Before leaving the restaurant, Depp, who just turned 59 today, took a moment to entertain a few young fans of his with an impersonation of his eccentric character Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Video of Johnny Depp doing his Willy Wonka voice goes viral

The restaurant was closed off to the public for the night in an attempt to respect Depp's privacy. Even so, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the time to interact with the children of Varanasi's staff, who claimed to be big fans of his.

Several clips from the night quickly emerged on social media, depicting Johnny Depp slipping into Willy Wonka's character for a few brief moments upon the young fans' request. In the videos, he can be seen repeating his two signature dialogues from the children's film, complete with Willy Wonka's high-piched giggle:

"Good morning starshine. The Earth says hello!"

"You're really really weird."

The clips went viral on both Twitter and Instagram in no time. One of the stories by a staff member was captioned:

"He was so lovely and gentle with my babies."

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp NOT JOHNNY DEPP TALKING AS WILLY WONKA FOR SOME KIDS NOT JOHNNY DEPP TALKING AS WILLY WONKA FOR SOME KIDS 😭 https://t.co/PB07jtdOII

cris ❦ johnny day ! @crixmullen johnny depp channeling his inner willy wonka once again @ nelliemiah on ig johnny depp channeling his inner willy wonka once again @ nelliemiah on ig https://t.co/vIVM4KAyMe

nina🏴‍☠️ @ninasdepp johnny depp doing jack sparrow’s and willy wonka’s voice for children gets me every time, i love him so much🥹 johnny depp doing jack sparrow’s and willy wonka’s voice for children gets me every time, i love him so much🥹😭

Julieta daryl gf 🦕|HSLOT - 197 @onIydepp JOHNNY DEPP SERIOUSLY DARED TO DO THE WILLY WONKA LAUGH AGAIN, I WAS NEVER AS HAPPY AS TODAY JOHNNY DEPP SERIOUSLY DARED TO DO THE WILLY WONKA LAUGH AGAIN, I WAS NEVER AS HAPPY AS TODAY 😭😭😭❤️ https://t.co/UlUBvQPBVh

Johnny Depp spends over $60,000 at Varanasi Restaurant

The establishment's official Instagram page marked the occasion with a post with the following caption:

"The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant!"

The 59-year-old racked up quite the bill during his surprise outing, totaling to over £50,000 or $60,000, along with a "large tip." The restaurant personnel were thrilled to serve such a superstar and have this "once in a lifetime experience," calling it an "absolute pleasure."

Mohammad Hussain, the joint's Operations Director, said:

"Johnny Depp and his team were absolutely delighted with the food that we served them and enjoyed our company to the point that he took a takeaway back to the hotel room!"

Hussain gushed about Johnny Depp's humility, continuing:

"He was very humble, and he stayed to talk and greet everyone. He met my three daughters and they made him give them a few one-liners from his movies. He did ‘You’re Weird’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He was really good with the children, but there was about 60 of us there and he didn’t leave one person without hugging or kissing them, or shaking their hands."

Hussain also mentioned that when some of the staff inquired about the infamous court case, Depp simply smiled — “a smile of relief.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far