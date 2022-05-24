"Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?": Johnny Depp's reaction to Dr David Spiegel leaves internet in splits

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial began its final week on Monday, May 23. Psychiatrist Dr David Spiegel took the stand as an expert witness for Heard’s legal team.

Spiegel analyzed Depp’s substance abuse issues and claimed that the actor allegedly showed behaviour patterns similar to perpetrators of intimate partner violence (IPV).

The psychiatrist also mentioned that he made the assessment about substance abuse based on reports of Johnny Depp’s “processing speed” while filming Pirates of the Caribbean. He said:

“Part of that could have been due to the fact that he confessed to doing a movie entirely wasted, so it would be harder to do that.”

Spiegel further alleged that Depp’s processing speed was much lower during Pirates of the Caribbean compared to his current condition during the trial:

“You can tell the processing speed was down. If your thinking rate is down - I'm talking about so slow when we're trying to move onto other questions you're still trying to process the original data passed on to us. Fortunately during this trial I see Mr. Depp's cognition has improved so I commend him on that.”

During cross-examination, Depp’s lawyer Wayne Dennison questioned Spiegel about his statement regarding the actor’s cognitive speech. Dennison challenged Spiegel’s analysis and asked about Depp’s portrayal of characters in other films:

“Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you? You've seen that movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, did you look at that one when you were comparing processing speeds?”

The question left Spiegel visibly baffled as he was seen rolling his tongue and rubbing his chin while preparing his answer. The psychiatrist then asked Judge Azcarate:

“Do I have to answer that question, your honour?”

When Judge Azcarate replied that Spiegel was bound to answer the questions, the latter admitted that he had never seen Charlie and the Chocolate Factory:

“No, you'll be happy to know I didn't see Willy Wonka, I didn't see 21 Jump Street when it happened or whatever it was, no I did not.”

Spiegel’s response left Johnny Depp and his lawyer Benjamin Chew completely puzzled, while attorney Camille Vasquez could be seen hiding a laugh when turning her head away from the stand.

Twitter reacts to Dr David Spiegel’s response to Willy Wonka during Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial

Dr David Spiegel's reaction to Willy Wonka left netizens in split (Image via Steve Helber/Getty Images)

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has garnered major attention on social media ever since it began at the Fairfax County Court on April 11. Following the session on Monday, May 23, Heard’s expert witness Dr David Spiegel became the subject of ridicule on social media.

Netizens were left in splits due to Spiegel’s perplexed response to a question about Willy Wonka and his confession of being unfamiliar with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Many took to Twitter to react to the situation:

IcaIca @ica_baby_la

#JusticeForJohnny "Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?" LORD FORGIVE ME I AM WHEEZING "Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?" LORD FORGIVE ME I AM WHEEZING#JusticeForJohnny

DeppHeardTruth @DeppHeardTruth



Dennison asks "Did you analyse Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"



#JusticeforJohnnyDepp

#DeppHeardTrial

#DeppVsHeard Oh my word! This is bad bad bad. He just compared his speech in Pirates, which is intentionally slurred, to his depositions. I'm laughing my head off.Dennison asks "Did you analyse Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" Oh my word! This is bad bad bad. He just compared his speech in Pirates, which is intentionally slurred, to his depositions. I'm laughing my head off.Dennison asks "Did you analyse Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" 😂#JusticeforJohnnyDepp #DeppHeardTrial #DeppVsHeard

IcaIca @ica_baby_la



#JusticeForJohnny "Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?" - Wayne Dennison "Willy Wonka doesn't matter to you?" - Wayne Dennison #JusticeForJohnny https://t.co/GBJ2MoAtwb

Calios 🍥 @Calerios



You can see Camille Vasquez just straight out laughing at all of this.



#DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever witnessed in my life.You can see Camille Vasquez just straight out laughing at all of this. This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever witnessed in my life. You can see Camille Vasquez just straight out laughing at all of this.#DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/5RK6LmWplu

SK🆓🇵🇸 @SK1n_only #justiceforjohnnyDepp This made me laugh so hard. JD and BC’s reaction was the funniest thing ever #JusticeForJohnny This made me laugh so hard. JD and BC’s reaction was the funniest thing ever #JusticeForJohnny #justiceforjohnnyDepp https://t.co/KVEsyxchl8

Sara @SaraKean



’s psychologist doesn’t know if he should answer on Willy Wonka, the gallery are in pieces and Ben Chew just looks concerned for the guy



Beautiful



#JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDepptrial This has to be one of my favourite moments #AmberHeard ’s psychologist doesn’t know if he should answer on Willy Wonka, the gallery are in pieces and Ben Chew just looks concerned for the guyBeautiful #JusticeForJohnny Depp #DeppVHeardTrial This has to be one of my favourite moments#AmberHeard’s psychologist doesn’t know if he should answer on Willy Wonka, the gallery are in pieces and Ben Chew just looks concerned for the guyBeautiful 😂#JusticeForJohnny #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DeppVHeardTrial #JohnnyDepptrial https://t.co/TCqzHoloce

emilyclara @aemilyclara

🏼 I’m crying Johnny Depp’s reaction to this witness on the stand after asked by Johnny Depp’s lawyer if he has seen Willy WonkaI’m crying Johnny Depp’s reaction to this witness on the stand after asked by Johnny Depp’s lawyer if he has seen Willy Wonka ✋🏼😂😂😂 I’m crying https://t.co/CbOsnZvznt

Troy Slaugh @bignjas “Do I have to answer that question your honor?” Willy Wonka doesn’t matter to you?“Do I have to answer that question your honor?” #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Willy Wonka doesn’t matter to you? 😂 “Do I have to answer that question your honor?” #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

lou @iaconic_ #DeppVHeardTrial Dr Speigel visibly offended when asked whether he used Willy Wonka to inform his opinion but 5 seconds later states himself that he used Pirates as a baseline #JusticeForJohnny Dr Speigel visibly offended when asked whether he used Willy Wonka to inform his opinion but 5 seconds later states himself that he used Pirates as a baseline #JusticeForJohnny #DeppVHeardTrial https://t.co/WtwTjU02CD

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Dr Spegiel will address the confusion over Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the days to come. The Depp vs. Heard defamation trial will resume on Tuesday, May 24. The trial is expected to come to an end on May 27.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee